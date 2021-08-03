These houses are for sale in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, SC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Greenville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1 Dodd Trail, Greenville, 29605 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in None

This community is currently sold out. Phase 2 Coming Summer 2022. Welcome to Harrington, one of D.R. Horton's newest communities! This beautiful community is just minutes from I-85 and convenient to all the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, hospitals, and more. Just a short drive to downtown Greenville, Harrington is the place to call home! D.R. Horton offers brand new homes designed for homebuyers looking to achieve the benefits of homeownership. Harrington presents quality and value in affordable homes with desirable floorplans.

10320 Reidville Rd, Greer, 29651 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This freshly remodeled home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and new smooth-top range with microwave. New laminate flooring throughout the house. Both bathrooms have been renovated with new tile and vanities. Nice back yard, huge workshop, outbuilding, some fruit trees. Come see this fantastic home conveniently located near Five Forks area!

604 Sedge Street, Taylors, 29687 3 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,825 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Mountain Haze floorplan with a 3rd level Bonus room for the ultimate views. This popular floor plan's best feature is the spacious 3 car garage! From the Alley side porch enter into the foyer and very open floorplan where the kitchen with island opens to the dining and great room. Master suite is on the main level with full bath w/ double sink vanity, shower, and walk-in closet. There is another bedroom on the main level with bath close by. Also, enjoy the walk-in pantry and laundry room with sink on the main level. The Mountain and lake views are incredible from the master and great room. The lower level features a 3rd bedroom, 3rd full bath and large rec room that opens to the street level. On the 3rd level, there is a spacious bonus room with half bath and closet to enjoy the Amazing views that Stillwaters offers. Call today to customize and make your own. Stillwaters offer many amenities such as pool, 12-acres of common area on Lake Robinson, garden plots, community dock, & more. Resort living at home!

304 Chippy Road, Greer, 29650 4 Beds 3 Baths | $360,740 | Single Family Residence | 2,291 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This beautiful community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Sudduth Farms offers the best of both worlds with unmatched amenities and easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, and hospitals. Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this active community is perfect for all lifestyles!

