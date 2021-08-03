Cancel
NFL

The Lightning Round Podcast #215: Training Camp – Offense & Special Teams

By Garrett Sisti
Bolts From The Blue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Training Camp upon us the Lightning Round Podcast breaks down the position group battles for the Chargers on Offense and Special Teams. The groups mentioned are:. The guys cover the competitions on Offense and Special Teams giving insight on the depth chart and some interesting battles that will play out into the preseason. The guys also give you some names to watch for, some players that could be on the bubble as well as some possible cuts.

www.boltsfromtheblue.com

Comments / 0

#Lightning Round#Long Snapper#Punter#American Football
