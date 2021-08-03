Top homes for sale in Ocala

(Ocala, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ocala will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6898 A Holyoke, Ocala, 34472 3 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1973

YOUR NEW SPACIOUS 3/2 FLORIDA HOME IS LOCATED IN OCALA'S PREMIER 55+ GOLF COMMUNITY ROLLING GREENS VILLAGE WITH RESORT STYLE LIVING. THE OUTSIDE LIVING SPACE IS COVERED AND HAS TILE FLOORING OFFERING THE PERFECT PATIO FOR RELAXING AND GRILLING. THE FLORIDA ROOM HAS 324 SQ FEET OF CONDITIONED LIVING SPACE THAT INCLUDES ACCESS FROM THE COVERED PATIO, DINING AREA, AND THE MASTER BEDROOM. YOUR KITCHEN HAS NEW COUNTERTOPS, SINK AND TILE BACKSPLASH. WALK ACROSS THE STREET TO THE THREE HEATED POOLS, PICKLE BALL COURTS, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURT, SHUFFLE BOARD, HORSE SHOES, BOCCI BALL. WALK IN TO THE MAIN CLUBHOUSE WITH FULL TIME ENTERTAINMENT DIRECTOR, LIBRARY, CARD ROOM, BILLARDS ROOM, STATE OF THE ART GYM, AND MENS/WOMEN'S LOCKER ROOMS WITH SHOWERS AND SAUNA. DON'T FORGET TO STOP IN TO THE GOLF PRO SHOP AND CHECK IN FOR YOUR TEE TIME ON THE 18 HOLE EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSE. FURNISHINGS AND GOLF CART ARE ALSO NEGOTIABLE IF INTERESTED! YOUR MONTHLY LOT LEASE OF $815 INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, CURBSIDE TRASH PICK UP, LAWN SERVICE, ACCESS TO ALL OF THE AMENITIES AND UNLIMITED FREE GOLF!! CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE THE WALK THROUGH OF YOUR NEW HOME!!

6410 Sw 48Th Avenue, Ocala, 34474 4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,993 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful 4/3 home in the coveted Preserve at Heathbrook community. Private premium lot with a retention view. Huge living space with gorgeous luxury wood look flooring. Large kitchen for entertaining with an open floor plan to the family room and it's big vaulted ceiling. Huge walk in pantry, inside laundry room and the owner's suite is ginormous with a tray ceiling! Upgrade walk in shower, garden tub with heater for nice relaxing extended soaks. Enjoy your evenings sipping a drink in your screened in lanai. This is Florida, this is living and it's located so close to doctors, shopping, the interstate and so much more!!! Come find out what makes the Preserve so special!!!

2419 Ne 29Th Terrace, Ocala, 34470 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,353 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located within the desirable Raven Glen community. This property offers over 2,000 sq. ft. of tiled and carpeted floors throughout. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with double sink vanity. Enjoy the privacy of the fenced spacious backyard that is great for outdoor activities.

4010 Sw 6Th Avenue, Ocala, 34471 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Immaculate, turn key 3/2 with enclosed pool and two car garage is ready for your move in! The large kitchen is open to the great room and has a bar top counter, solid oak cabinets and appliances are included. Formal dining room is just off of the foyer and overlooks front, mature landscape. Recessed lighting and a wood burning fireplace in the main living area are just a few of the great features this home has to offer. Spacious master suite includes tray ceiling and a 6X8 walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, walk in shower and an oversized linen closet. All window treatments included with the purchase. The inviting lanai and salt water, sparkling pool is a perfect place to host your special gatherings. Tucked away just around the corner from the lanai is a 6X9 outdoor patio, perfect for the avid Grillmaster or Gardener. The backyard is almost completely fenced and grounds have been beautifully, maintained. Septic pumped Jan/2020, well serviced and electrical box replaced 6/2020. Exterior features include gutters, downspouts and exterior lighting. Come take a look and fall in love with everything this meticulous home has to offer! Centrally located in Ocala and minutes from malls, hospitals and main roads to The Villages and I-75 corridors.

