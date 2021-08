Tell the California Public Utilties Commission not give in to corporate utilities’ scheme to sabotage rooftop solar!. PG&E and the other corporate utilities are lobbying the California Public Utilities Commission to stack the deck against rooftop solar — by hitting owners of rooftop solar panels with high monthly fees, and by making deep cuts to the amount they get for selling electricity back to the grid. Please sign this petition to tell Gov. Newsom and the CPUC to stop this sabotage of local green energy: