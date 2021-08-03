Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The pay gap persists for Black women. Coaches offer advice on how to push for change.

By Amber Burton
protocol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year's racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd led many tech companies to commit to promoting equity within their organizations, including working toward pay equity. But despite efforts, the wage gap for Black women still persists. For every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men, Black women are paid just 63 cents, according to the American Community Survey Census data.

www.protocol.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Hispanic#Dice#Zerogap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
SocietyPosted by
Fortune

Why Black women’s wage gap is a problem for everyone

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the average Black woman will have finally earned the same amount as the average non-Hispanic white man earned a year earlier—eight months later. That's a problem, not just for Black women—who lose out on $900,000 in lifetime earnings—but for everyone, say experts on equal pay.
Dallas, TXdallaschamber.org

DRC BLACK WOMEN’S EQUAL PAY DAY RESOURCES

The Dallas Regional Chamber is committed to building a more inclusive community for all. In March, the DRC recognized Equal Pay Day, which highlights the gender wage gap between women and men. On August 3, we are recognizing Black Women’s Equal Pay Day. Why August 3? Because it takes the average Black woman, working full-time year-round, eight extra months to earn what the average white non-Hispanic man earns in one year.
Economymarthastewart.com

Understanding the Gender Pay Gap and Its Effect on Women's Retirement

It's likely that you're already aware that women earn less money than their male counterparts. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women generally earn 82.3 cents for every dollar men make. Unfortunately, that highly publicized statistic is only the tip of the financial iceberg. "This number changes drastically for women of color," says Anjali Pradhan, an investment coach and founder of Dahlia Wealth. "For example, Black women make 62 cents; Hispanic and Latina women make only 54 cents; [and] Indigenous women earn 57 cents. Meanwhile, Asian women make 90 cents for that same dollar men—of all races—make."
Indiana Statereadthereporter.com

Women4Change discussing how to reduce Indiana’s gender pay gap

Across the U.S., women earn less than men, but in Indiana the gap between what women and men earn is even wider than the rest of the country. Indiana’s average gender pay gap is 24 percent; the national average is 18 percent. Women4Change, a non-partisan organization that educates, equips and...
SocietyPosted by
NewsOne

Black Women’s Equal Pay Requires Action Not Just A Day Of Reflection

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day hits a little differently in the middle of a pandemic. More than simply acknowledging the wage disparity between Black women and non-Hispanic white men, Equal Pay Day needs to consider the full impact of Black women’s economic conditions. In March, the National Partnership found that...
Societybeckershospitalreview.com

10 numbers that show how gender gaps keep women out of the C-suite

Even with initiatives to shrink the gap between male and female executives, women are still far behind. Here are 10 numbers that illustrate how gender gaps keep women out of the C-suite:. Only two health systems ranked in the top 20 hospitals by U.S. News & World Report are helmed...
Societywashingtoninformer.com

MALVEAUX: Black Women and the Pay Gap — We Do What We Have to Do

It takes Black women until Aug. 3, or 19 months, to earn what a white man earns in a year. Most years, Pay Equity Day happens in March (this year on March 24), when ALL women must work to make as much as white men. Ain’t I a woman, though. It takes me five months to catch up with white women. Too often, this fact is ignored, but this year, the National Council of Negro Women and others are reminding the nation that Black Women’s Pay Equity Day is as important as any other recognition of pay inequities.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

How the pandemic slowed progress for Black women's pay equity

Many Black women, especially mothers, have had to take on coronavirus-related financial stresses as the sole or primary breadwinners of their households. #1 — ECMO Life Support 'Last-Ditch' Intervention for Coronavirus Patients. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation provides life support for coronavirus patients suffering respiratory failure. ... #2 — 'COVID arm' rash...
SocietyPosted by
Footwear News

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day Is Here & the Wage Gap Is a Huge Issue

Black women made up some ground in equal pay this past year, but they still lag significantly behind their white non-Hispanic male counterparts, according to the group Equal Pay Today. Today, August 3, marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day — the date the average Black woman working full-time in 2021 caught up to the pay of a white non-Hispanic man. This effectively means that it took 19 months of work for a Black woman to make what a white man made in 12 months. Last year, Black Women’s Equal Pay Day fell on August 13. The wage gap improved only slightly to...
SocietyBET

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day 2021: How To Negotiate Your Salary Like a Boss

While the COVID-19 pandemic and related dip in employment has impacted many diverse communities throughout the country, Black women have taken the hardest hit of all. According to US News and World Report, as of Feb. 2020, right before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic, Black women had a 60.8% employment ratio to the population, but since then, that number has fallen by 6%, and it is now 54.8%.
Societymomsrising.org

On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Let’s Resolve to Finally Close the Wage Gap that Punishes Black Women and the Structural Racism and Sexism that Drive It

“The wage gap -- now just 63 cents paid to Black women for every dollar paid to white men -- continues to take a devastating toll on Black communities. We cannot have a just recovery from the pandemic unless we close it and end the many forms of discrimination and oppression that Black women continue to face. The wage gap is even more damaging for Black moms, who are paid just 52 cents on the dollar compared to white dads. No one should ever be shortchanged on her paycheck because of her gender or race, but due to compounded structural racism and sexism, that is the reality Black women face. This shameful wage gap must end.

Comments / 1

Community Policy