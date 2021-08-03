The pay gap persists for Black women. Coaches offer advice on how to push for change.

It takes Black women until Aug. 3, or 19 months, to earn what a white man earns in a year. Most years, Pay Equity Day happens in March (this year on March 24), when ALL women must work to make as much as white men. Ain’t I a woman, though. It takes me five months to catch up with white women. Too often, this fact is ignored, but this year, the National Council of Negro Women and others are reminding the nation that Black Women’s Pay Equity Day is as important as any other recognition of pay inequities.