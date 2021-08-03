Check out these houses for sale in Oxnard

(OXNARD, CA) Looking for a house in Oxnard? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

4620 Casitas Pass Road, Ventura, 93001 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1920

40.3 Acre certified organic avocado ranch! Own a classic California ranch, only 10 minutes to the beach. This mostly self-sustaining property is the perfect getaway. Featuring ~1,200 avocado trees, ~300 persimmon trees, about 8 acres of flat space, solar panels, a 100 GPM well, 27,000 gallons of water storage, ag and domestic water meters, many small structures, verdant valleys, abundant produce, an event venue, footbridges, and a fun, soothing nature vibe throughout. In the early 2000s the grove averaged $200K to $300K per year and is currently on the upswing of rehabilitation. Sale subject to lot line adjustment in progress which decreases acreage from ~49.5 acres to ~40.3 acres. Ranches are selling quickly right now, so don't let this one get away! Unbranded tour: CasitasAcres com

5186 Lafayette Street, Ventura, 93003 5 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,789 Square Feet | Built in 1960

WELCOME HOME! This beautiful and unique property is located in one of Ventura's most desirable neighborhoods below Ventura College, and is ready for its new owner! The home has a fantastic layout with a full upstairs apartment (with separate entrance) complete with kitchenette, a great balcony, living and dining area, and a spacious bedroom. Downstairs the home has a great single level layout with a formal living room (w fireplace), dining area facing the bright and open kitchen, large den/family room, beautiful primary suite with recently remodeled spa-like bathroom (separate shower & bath, dual vanities!), and three additional bedrooms- all bright and nice sized! One of the secondary downstairs bedrooms has an en-suite bath and also has a kitchenette and separate entrance. So many possibilities with this home- great for extended families, rental potential, and excellent use of space! Some of the great upgrades/amenities include engineered hardwood floors, recessed lighting, remodeled baths, stainless steel appliances, leased solar panels, private yard space, beautiful landscaping, and great pride of ownership! The home has great curb appeal, is within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, great schools, and within easy access to the 101/126 freeways. This property is truly a MUST SEE!

1100 Azalea Street, Oxnard, 93036 3 Beds 2 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Lovely single story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,104 Sq. Ft of living space. Some great interior features include: tile floors, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and a cozy brick fireplace. Spacious kitchen features wood cabinets with ample storage space, and an eating area. All bedrooms are very spacious and offer lots of natural lighting. Light and bright bonus room, just off the kitchen, can be used as a game room, office or additional bedroom. The backyard features an avocado and lemon tree. You can also find a shed for added storage. This home is also about location! Just a short drive to The Collection at River Park and minutes from the McGrath State Beach. This one will go fast!

704 Elko Avenue, Ventura, 93004 4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome to Sunny East Ventura! This beautiful and bright home has been well cared for and nicely updated. The floor plan consists of a large formal living room with fireplace and dining room. A separate office/den connected to the kitchen which looks out at the beautiful backyard. Downstairs powder room has been completely upgraded. The laundry room in the garage has a deep laundry sink and work counter area with full new built-ins throughout completely finished garage. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, and one being an oversized Master Suite. A beautifully remodeled Master Bathroom with new quartz counter and new tiled shower. New mirrored sliding doors and closet storage. A beautiful balcony to watch those wonderful Ventura Sunsets! The full bath upstairs has also been completely remodeled with new quartz counter and new tiled shower/tub. Additional amenities include New Exterior Paint (2019), New Roof (4 months old), updated kitchen with granite counters and a new buffet area with 2 full height pantries and granite countertop with recessed lighting, Top of the line Heating and Air Conditioning system with Hepa filters/ UV light, State of the Art Full House Water Filter/ Reverse Osmosis System, Owned Water Softener (2020), Dual Pane Windows. The backyard is a beautiful private oasis with numerous fruit trees, huge garden area, chicken coop, all new fencing and gates. You can watch your beautiful sunsets in your hidden front “Carmel like” courtyard. Ten minutes to to the beach! Call 805-441-5548 for showings.

