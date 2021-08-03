Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Home ownership in Santa Rosa is within reach with townhouses like these

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 4 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) These Santa Rosa townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dm2y_0bGW9wus00

1762 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa, 95401

2 Beds 3 Baths | $424,000 | Townhouse | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Very well kept and centrally located PUD unit in a great setting. The home offers two master suites and 2 1/2 bathrooms, one attached car garage and one designated parking space. Enjoy the privacy of the backyard and the convenience to walk to restaurants, grocery store, pharmacy, bus stop, gas station and much more. Don't miss it!

For open house information, contact Alex Caceres, Luxe Places International Realty at 707-544-6000

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321054537)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uhu1u_0bGW9wus00

188 Courtyards E, Windsor, 95492

2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Townhouse | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautifully remodelled town-home in desirable Windsor community. 2 Bedroom, 2 full baths, Vaulted ceilings, updated lighting, updated flooring, new kitchen. Enjoy nights on the covered patio with gas fire pit, next to the koi pond water fountain. This unit is a Must see! Will not last!

For open house information, contact Jamie Maletta, W Real Estate at 707-636-3800

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321070440)

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

