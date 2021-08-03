Cancel
Montgomery, AL

House hunting in Montgomery? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Montgomery Daily
 4 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Montgomery condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Montgomery, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRuDO_0bGW9u9Q00

503 Cloverdale Road, Montgomery, 36106

1 Bed 2 Baths | $265,000 | Condominium | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fabulous, unique property in the heart of Cloverdale. This A&P Loft is special because the main living space is one large room. Great for entertaining. Kitchen is a chef's dream, with top of the line appliances and large work island. This space also offers elevator access, a fireplace - gas or wood burning, hardwood floors, high ceilings and lots of natural light. Spacious master bedroom, bath with double vanities, walk-in shower and separate tub. Please call for a private tour of this outstanding space! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.

For open house information, contact Missy Mathis, Davis & Copeland REALTORS, LLC at 334-244-0550

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-498903)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cq3wv_0bGW9u9Q00

1671 E Trinity Boulevard, Montgomery, 36106

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Condominium | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 1974

LOCATION/LOCATION/LOCATION//ONLY $94,900--3BR/2BA ALMOST 1400 SQFT PLUS CARPORT--JUST OFF I-85 & CARMICHAEL RD-ACROSS FROM TRINITY SCHOOL--SUPER CUTE CONDO ALL 1 LEVEL W/ BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS THRU-ONLY CARPET IN 2 GUEST BR--GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS/STAINLESS APPL INCLUDES NEWER STOVE/DISHWASHER & BRAND NEW DISPOSAL-NEWER SINK/FIXTURES THRU-LARGE EAT IN BREAKFAST/DINING ROOM HAS BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS TOO-HUGE GREATROOM IS 16.6X13 HAS BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS TOO/12' CEILINGS MAKE FEEL SO SPACIOUS/LOTS OF WINDOWS & SO BRIGHT/HUGE MASTER SEP FROM OTHER BRS FOR MOST PRIVACY IS 27X10 W/ 2 WALK IN CLOSETS/MIRROR CLOSET DOORS & LOTS OF ROOM OR DRESSING AREA//2 OTHER BRS OFF KITCHEN HAVE CARPET & SELLER OFFERING $1200 NEW FLOOR ALLOWANCE//TILE FLOORS IN BOTH BATHS-.SECURITY SYST TOO// COV PATIO AREA PLUS UTILITY ROOM PLUS NICE SIZE COV FRONT PORCH-PERFECT FOR A SWING-HOME COMPLETELY JUST REPAINTED/NEWER ROOF APPROX 3 YRS--SELLER OFFERING $3,500 FOR CLOSING COST & 1 YR HOME WARRANTY-$180/MO HOA COVERS WATER/TRASH/LAWN CARE PLUS ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE-ROOF-SIDING-TERMITE TRMTS/ YOU ONLY NEED CONTENTS COVERAGE FOR INS. EASY LIVING W/NO LAWN CARE & EXT MAINTENANCE--SO CONVENIENT TO ALL VIA I-85--MINUTES TO GUNTER AFB & MAXWELL/EASTCHASE SHOPS/EATS. CALL TODAY TO SEE!!!! WONT LAST LONG!!!

For open house information, contact Lisa Lynn, ARC Realty at 334-213-2532

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-491113)

Montgomery Daily

ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

