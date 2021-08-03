Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Owning a home in Amarillo is within reach with one of these condos

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 4 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Amarillo condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Amarillo, pulled from our classifieds:

3216 Villa Pl, Amarillo, 79109

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,999 | Condominium | 1,886 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautifully updated, move-in ready condo in a quiet, convenient neighborhood. This condo features an open concept living/dining/kitchen area and downstairs master bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 great sized bedrooms, a large bonus area (could be 4th bedroom) and bathroom. Large closets and storage throughout. The patio space is perfect for spending time outdoors, and there is a one car garage and storage area. All appliances are included. All NEW windows to be installed in August!Fresh paint, new carpet, updated laundry area, and improvements throughout make this one you don't want to miss out on!The owners association has a swimming pool for owners and include front yard maintenance. The HOA fee covers gas, water/sewer/trash, and exterior maintenance.

For open house information, contact Caitlan Thornberry, MGroup at 806-680-6456

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4663)

2028 Austin #202 St, Amarillo, 79109

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,709 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Enjoy carefree living at the La Tour Condominiums. Such a great place to live, safe and secure with 24 hour key card access and security guard in the evenings. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has beautiful wood floors in large living/dining area and pretty updated kitchen with lots of lights. Both bedrooms allow access to enclosed sunroom and rooftop private patio great for entertaining. Master bedroom has large private bath. This condo has it's own washer/dryer. Enjoy the rooftop pool, hot tub, sauna and workout room along with ground level community rooms including kitchen and Guest Apartment. All minutes from the city's best restaurants and coffee shops. Easy access to I-40 and I-27. Approximately 15 minutes to airport and hospital district.Monthly assessment of $779 includes

For open house information, contact Helen H Benton, Thatcher REALTORS(r) at 806-359-5475

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4387)

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

