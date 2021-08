It’s always a challenge to back up an historic round. Now try doing it at the Olympics. On the heels of a nine-under 62 on Wednesday, Nelly Korda played steady on Thursday with the uncertainty of not knowing whether she was competing in the third or the final round of the women’s Olympics competition. Posting a two-under 69, the 23-year-old American ended the day with a three-shot lead at 15 under par over India’s Aditi Ashok despite not looking quite as sharp as she had over her first 36 holes.