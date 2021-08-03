House hunt Boston: See what’s on the market now

(Boston, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Boston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1 Leonard Place, Boston, 02127 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,149,000 | Condominium | 1,227 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bathroom penthouse unit in City Point! Built from the ground up in 2018, this corner unit with its open floor plan is spacious and is abundant in light and airy breezes. The Immaculate kitchen is of a simplistic and modern Italian design with wood & marble counter tops with WOLF and Sub-Zero appliances. The master bedroom ensuite boasts a beautiful marbled shower and the 2nd bath has a generous sized soaking tub, there are gleaming hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, central air, and in unit laundry. There is a private balcony off the living area and an additional private roof top deck that will be the ultimate entertaining spot with surround sound, city and water views and a gas line piped in for legal gas grilling! Located just mins from beaches, parks, Castle Island, shopping, public transportation and much more. Deeded gararge parking.

32 Tremont St, Braintree, 02184 3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Here is your opportunity to move to South Braintree! Well maintained home offers spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets and high ceiling. Bright and inviting living/dining areas Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Three bedrooms with two bathrooms. Large deck overlooking fenced in backyard. Walk to Sunset Lake. Walk to the T and , highway, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss out on this one!

47 Seaview Ave, Winthrop, 02152 2 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to this deceptively spacious 2 bed/3 bath bungalow style home. Bordering scenic conservation land with beautiful tidal marsh views. The first floor has 2 living rooms, dining room, bedroom, 2 baths, and 3-season enclosed porch. The modern eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and a luxury AGA stove. Off of the kitchen, the glass walled sunroom overlooks the yard and saltwater marsh and is a perfect place to entertain. There is a covered deck as well as an open deck with a hot tub. Imagine after a long day, relaxing in the hot tub and enjoying the sunset over the marsh. The master suite has many built-ins. It's Juliet Balcony brings the outside in with its views of sunrises, sunsets, and the distant harbor and skyline. From the back of the property, there are walking trails through the marsh leading to a secluded ocean beach. Live in this seaside community and enjoy fishing, boating, golfing, beaches, and a seasonal ferry to Boston.

254 Spencer Ave Unit 3, Chelsea, 02150 2 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Quality New Construction! This smart 5 unit boutique condominium offers modern styling, perfect for entertaining and busy city living! This custom created 2 bed / 2 bath home features a generous master/w en-suite, large shower glass enclosure, 9 ft ceilings, open concept layout. The thoughtful kitchen layout provides great flow and abundant cabinetry, signature quartz counters, Frigidaire Prof. appliance suite, gas cooking. Well appointed finishes include maple wood floors, Italian porcelain tile baths, recessed lighting, in-unit washer/dryer hook up, closets galore. Navien tankless water heater & Harvey Acoustic windows provide premium energy efficiency. Summer is the perfect time to enjoy a book on your private deck! Plus, one deeded parking spot! Prime location, min to public transit, eateries, parks & amenities. This rapidly transforming area, provides quick access to Eastern Ave -T, Rt.1 & Logan Airport! Please View 3D Flr Plan: https://player.vimeo.com/video/565526944

