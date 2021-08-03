Check out these homes for sale in Fort Myers now

(Fort Myers, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Myers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4626 Sw 20Th Pl, Cape Coral, 33914 4 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Looking for a Great SW Cape Location, Newer Construction, 3 Car-Garage, with a Pool? This one Checks Off All The Boxes! Explore this Fantastic 4 Bed, 3 Bath+ Den, Pool Home Located in Desirable SW Cape Coral Neighborhood. Built in 2017', Home boast 2304 Sq Ft of Living Space, Features a Great Room Concept w/Soaring Ceilings, Tile Floors, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, there's even a Separate Den/Office. Pocketing Sliders Open to the Covered Lanai & Pool Deck, Great Space for Entertaining Guest. Open Designed Kitchen is well Appointed w/SS Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Shaker Style Cabinets, Bar & Large Pantry. Primary Bedroom offers a Generous amount of Space, 2 Walk-In Closets, Beautiful Wood Laminate Floors w/access to the Lanai. Primary Bathroom includes Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower, & Separate Water Closet. There's 3 Additional Guest Bedrooms for Family & Visiting Guest, Rear Bedrooms share adjoining Pool Bath completing this Home's Smart Design. Located in one of the most sought out SW Neighborhoods, Close to Schools, Restaurants, Shopping & Grocery Stores. Only a short Drive to Cape Harbor, Tarpon Point, & Downtown Cape. You Don't want to Miss this One!

For open house information, contact Jim Peterson, Royal Shell Real Estate Inc at 239-322-5680

17870 Leetana Rd, North Fort Myers, 33917 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Wow, what a place!! This property is amazing! If you are looking for space, this is it! The house is a beautiful paradise, surrounded by great landscaping and offers plenty of space to spread out. The gourmet kitchen has cabinets and countertops galore. The gas stove is ready to prepare your next meal. Formal dining and living areas, very large den/great room overlooking the expansive back yard, and then out to the extended lanai with hot tub and plenty of space to entertain. The backyard features a great gathering area complete with a large paver area and a fire pit. Now for the amazing part - a 40x50 garage! The garage also has a second story! Approximately 3000 sq ft of storage and garage space!! Don't miss the opportunity to see this amazing property.

For open house information, contact Dan Pearce, Century 21 Sunbelt Realty at 239-561-5645

16588 Bear Cub Ct, Fort Myers, 33908 4 Beds 2 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,594 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautifully remodeled and updated spacious home located on the 13th fairway of the Bear Course. Recent updates include: plank tile flooring throughout, totally remodeled master bath, guest bath and laundry room. Pool & spa were retiled and refinished over the past year. Salt water conversion was completed at that time in addition to new pool & spa filtration systems and spa heater. Roof is approximately 6 years old. Lanai area was totally rescreened in 2018. All new ceiling fans and light fixture in 2021. New water heater in 2021. Overhead garage door was also recently replaced with one that is both hurricane resistant and insulated. Several different memberships for golf, tennis, or social are available but not mandatory.

For open house information, contact Ron Rawlings, Rawlings Realty, Inc at 239-482-7785

1100 Pondella Rd, Cape Coral, 33909 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Condominium | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Royal Hawaiian Club Corner Ground Unit Now Available For Sale! Great opportunity! Schedule your showing today to see this 2 bedroom, 2 baths with covered parking, large living area, and screened-in balcony. This is a well maintained community with low condo fees just $257 that includes your water bill, two lakes; Amenities include two year-round heated pools, two gazebos, BBQ area, and more! Make your Florida dream a reality with this condo. Community is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and downtown Ft. Myers.

For open house information, contact A.D. Diaz, Century 21 Sunbelt Realty at 239-542-8611