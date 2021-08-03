Cancel
Savannah, GA

Check out these Savannah homes on the market

Savannah Times
 4 days ago

(Savannah, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Savannah. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOmfk_0bGW9inw00

21 Shellwind Drive, Savannah, 31411

4 Beds 7 Baths | $2,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,000 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Spectacular custom built home following the practice of Feng Shui. The front doors and walls face the southeast insuring "good luck". The drive curves in front of the front door and both the exterior staircases in front and rear have eight to nine steps which is an important element of Feng Shui. Features include soaring ceilings and panoramic views of the golf course and lagoon. A gourmet kitchen, media room, separate study, sauna in master bath and bonus room with full bath add to the value of this treasure of a family home. Home is located in a X500 flood zone.

For open house information, contact David L Helmreich, The Landings Company at 912-598-0500

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqcJO_0bGW9inw00

2226 New York Avenue, Savannah, 31404

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,121 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great investment opportunity with strong rental history! This 2 bed 1 bath located in Avondale is a short drive to Downtown Savannah, Midtown and the Islands. A short walk to Avondale Park, the old Dairy Farm and Pegasus Riding Academy.

For open house information, contact Kristin Brown, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOY0v_0bGW9inw00

2103 Utah Street, Savannah, 31404

3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,179 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great investment opportunity with strong rental history! This 2 bed 1 bath home is just a short walk to schools. Convenient to Truman Parkway, just a short drive to Downtown and Midtown Savannah. Rent roll available upon request.

For open house information, contact Kristin Brown, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csuVd_0bGW9inw00

151 Kingfisher Circle, Pooler, 31322

2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,975 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Enjoy an effortless, worry-free lifestyle! "Lock & Leave" while traveling! Luxury living in a private, maintenance-free community. "Downsize without down grading." Custom quality in a more manageable size. Located in coveted, private Westbrook at Savannah Quarters. Walk to meet friends at your neighborhood pool and clubhouse or enjoy the award-winning Westbrook Club amenities: where socially-vibrant residents enjoying culinary artistry in the club, tennis, fitness, swimming & optional golf. Enjoy daily walks or bike rides within Westbrook or to the new Publix grocery. This 2-Bedroom + Office/Media room + Sunroom boasts LOTS of natural light. Extras include a NEW, super-efficient HVAC system just 1-yr old, PLUS a separate, dedicated HVAC system for just the sunroom for year-round comfort. Enjoy the integrated sound system throughout, gourmet kitchen, granite counters and an amazing updated backsplash. Just waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Sam Florance, Savannah Quarters Realty LLC at 912-450-2300

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

