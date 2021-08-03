Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

These condos are for sale in Sarasota

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 4 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Sarasota or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Sarasota condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBwgg_0bGW9hvD00

4110 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota, 34238

1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,000 | Condominium | 759 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rental investors take notice. First floor condo with 1bed 1bath. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and a short drive to beaches. Currently occupied by tenant with lease until end of November 2021. Updating needed.

For open house information, contact Chad Crookes, STATEWIDE PREMIER PROPERTIES at 860-877-9333

Copyright © 2021 Pinellas Suncoast Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PINELLAS-U8131761)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFMma_0bGW9hvD00

624 S Palm Avenue, Sarasota, 34236

3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,975,000 | Condominium | 4,155 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Ideally located on downtown Sarasota’s picturesque Palm Avenue, this elite building of only 17 residences offers exceptional on-site amenities within steps of shops, restaurants, galleries and Selby Gardens. This residence spans the entire fifth floor at a height perfectly situated for stunning views across Sarasota Bay and convenient access to the ground level. With more than 4,100 square feet of air-conditioned living space accessed by a private elevator, the expansive layout ensures luxurious comfort in modern style. High-gloss floors and finishes throughout magnify the incredible views through window walls and frameless full-height sliders to each terrace. From the elevator, a spacious private foyer opens to an enormous great room with magnificent water views and a double set of tall glass sliders that expand the room to an open-air patio. The patio features a summer kitchen, including gas grill, with room to lounge and dine overlooking the Bay and Ringling Bridge. The interior views are just as stunning from the main seating area, wet bar and dining room. Adjacent to the dining area, an exquisite chef’s kitchen features premium Wolf, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, Italian high-sheen cabinetry and built-in, glass-front cases for storage and display. The wet bar offers additional entertainment space adjacent to the main seating area, where walls of glass showcase the panoramic beauty outside. Three en-suite bedrooms each offer spacious elegance with additional balcony access. The baths evoke modern luxury with floating vanities and glass-enclosed walk-in showers. The primary suite includes dual walk-in closets with custom cabinetry and a spa-like bath with direct views of the water. Across from the primary suite, a private den with its own terrace offers flexibility as a media room, exercise space or office. Minimal structural features, recessed lighting, porcelain tile floors and massive windows promote a luxurious modern aesthetic. This residence features integrated smart home technologies that include Lutron electric window coverings, Sonos sound system and Aquasana water filtration. A separate laundry room with a high-capacity washer and dryer includes a utility sink and additional storage. Built in 2018, 624 Palm is an exclusive and luxurious high-rise blending art deco and midcentury style with modern integrations to ensure the pinnacle of comfort and security. Fabulous on-site amenities include concierge services, rooftop lounge, heated pool, social bar and grilling stations, fire pit, gym, and spa; pet-friendly. This is true perfection located on a beautiful tree-lined avenue within walking distance of Sarasota’s cosmopolitan downtown.

For open house information, contact Lisa Morris, PREMIER SOTHEBYS INTL REALTY at 941-364-4000

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4501662)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcTPk_0bGW9hvD00

1025 Crescent Street, Sarasota, 34242

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,475,000 | Condominium | 3,349 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Steps away from the beach and tropical paradise. A unique combination of sophistication and luxury awaits you in the quaint neighborhood of Siesta on the Rocks-Crescent Beach. Opportunity awaits you in this lovely, fully furnished turnkey 2016 home. Completely maintenance free the HOA takes care of the exterior and roof. From the moment you enter this masterpiece you will feel at home! The first level is dedicated to the grand foyer and extra-large garage with plenty of space which allows you to be whisked away to the 2nd floor by elevator. Upon entering the second level, with open floor plan and boasting high ceilings and crown molding throughout and continuous travertine. The open kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. An en suite on the main level gives privacy to guest, upstairs you will find two more spacious en suites and the beautiful master suite, all with large walk in showers. The lanai will be a perfect gathering place for entertaining with your family and friends for grilling or just relaxing by the pool. Don't miss the rooftop balcony for endless sunsets! Investment property already built in with rental history. This house is a lifestyle of luxury! The Key allows for very easy access to I75, shopping, dining, Sarasota or Venice. From the moment you cross over the historic swing bridge it is apparent you have arrived in a unique place.

For open house information, contact Ashley Battle, EXIT KING REALTY at 941-497-6060

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4500623)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SI1nR_0bGW9hvD00

3751 S School Avenue, Sarasota, 34239

2 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Condominium | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1972

3rd floor unit on east side, rare 2 bedroom 2 bath, has month to month tenant but still cooperative and easy to show New water heater recently installed Seller says make an offer

For open house information, contact Terry Herschberger, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY GOLD at 941-473-7399

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-N6112798)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
233
Followers
376
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Sarasota, FL
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Restaurants#Sarasota Bay#Housing Market#Exercise#Italian#Lutron#Sonos#Aquasana#Sothebys Intl Realty#Hoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy