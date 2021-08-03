These condos are for sale in Sarasota

(SARASOTA, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Sarasota or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Sarasota condos have been selected from our classified listings:

4110 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota, 34238 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,000 | Condominium | 759 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rental investors take notice. First floor condo with 1bed 1bath. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and a short drive to beaches. Currently occupied by tenant with lease until end of November 2021. Updating needed.

For open house information, contact Chad Crookes, STATEWIDE PREMIER PROPERTIES at 860-877-9333

624 S Palm Avenue, Sarasota, 34236 3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,975,000 | Condominium | 4,155 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Ideally located on downtown Sarasota’s picturesque Palm Avenue, this elite building of only 17 residences offers exceptional on-site amenities within steps of shops, restaurants, galleries and Selby Gardens. This residence spans the entire fifth floor at a height perfectly situated for stunning views across Sarasota Bay and convenient access to the ground level. With more than 4,100 square feet of air-conditioned living space accessed by a private elevator, the expansive layout ensures luxurious comfort in modern style. High-gloss floors and finishes throughout magnify the incredible views through window walls and frameless full-height sliders to each terrace. From the elevator, a spacious private foyer opens to an enormous great room with magnificent water views and a double set of tall glass sliders that expand the room to an open-air patio. The patio features a summer kitchen, including gas grill, with room to lounge and dine overlooking the Bay and Ringling Bridge. The interior views are just as stunning from the main seating area, wet bar and dining room. Adjacent to the dining area, an exquisite chef’s kitchen features premium Wolf, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, Italian high-sheen cabinetry and built-in, glass-front cases for storage and display. The wet bar offers additional entertainment space adjacent to the main seating area, where walls of glass showcase the panoramic beauty outside. Three en-suite bedrooms each offer spacious elegance with additional balcony access. The baths evoke modern luxury with floating vanities and glass-enclosed walk-in showers. The primary suite includes dual walk-in closets with custom cabinetry and a spa-like bath with direct views of the water. Across from the primary suite, a private den with its own terrace offers flexibility as a media room, exercise space or office. Minimal structural features, recessed lighting, porcelain tile floors and massive windows promote a luxurious modern aesthetic. This residence features integrated smart home technologies that include Lutron electric window coverings, Sonos sound system and Aquasana water filtration. A separate laundry room with a high-capacity washer and dryer includes a utility sink and additional storage. Built in 2018, 624 Palm is an exclusive and luxurious high-rise blending art deco and midcentury style with modern integrations to ensure the pinnacle of comfort and security. Fabulous on-site amenities include concierge services, rooftop lounge, heated pool, social bar and grilling stations, fire pit, gym, and spa; pet-friendly. This is true perfection located on a beautiful tree-lined avenue within walking distance of Sarasota’s cosmopolitan downtown.

For open house information, contact Lisa Morris, PREMIER SOTHEBYS INTL REALTY at 941-364-4000

1025 Crescent Street, Sarasota, 34242 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,475,000 | Condominium | 3,349 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Steps away from the beach and tropical paradise. A unique combination of sophistication and luxury awaits you in the quaint neighborhood of Siesta on the Rocks-Crescent Beach. Opportunity awaits you in this lovely, fully furnished turnkey 2016 home. Completely maintenance free the HOA takes care of the exterior and roof. From the moment you enter this masterpiece you will feel at home! The first level is dedicated to the grand foyer and extra-large garage with plenty of space which allows you to be whisked away to the 2nd floor by elevator. Upon entering the second level, with open floor plan and boasting high ceilings and crown molding throughout and continuous travertine. The open kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. An en suite on the main level gives privacy to guest, upstairs you will find two more spacious en suites and the beautiful master suite, all with large walk in showers. The lanai will be a perfect gathering place for entertaining with your family and friends for grilling or just relaxing by the pool. Don't miss the rooftop balcony for endless sunsets! Investment property already built in with rental history. This house is a lifestyle of luxury! The Key allows for very easy access to I75, shopping, dining, Sarasota or Venice. From the moment you cross over the historic swing bridge it is apparent you have arrived in a unique place.

For open house information, contact Ashley Battle, EXIT KING REALTY at 941-497-6060

3751 S School Avenue, Sarasota, 34239 2 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Condominium | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1972

3rd floor unit on east side, rare 2 bedroom 2 bath, has month to month tenant but still cooperative and easy to show New water heater recently installed Seller says make an offer

For open house information, contact Terry Herschberger, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY GOLD at 941-473-7399