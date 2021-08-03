Cancel
Pensacola, FL

House hunting in Pensacola? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Posted by 
 4 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Pensacola or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Pensacola condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBJxX_0bGW9g2U00

13661 Perdido Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507

2 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Condominium | 1,438 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Simply gorgeous 2 BR Palacio unit on 10TH FLOOR - can't say enough about this coastal beauty! Luxury Vinyl plank flooring runs through the living spaces and bedrooms, offering a warm wood like glow to the condo. All interior furnishings are new since June 2019. This is Palacio's larger 2BR floor plan with a generous 1438 sq feet. The spacious guest bedroom offers a queen bed as well as a double bed for extra sleeping space. The Gulf-front master suite is spectacular with floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the beach. Master bath features double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower and private toilet closet. Other unit features include a full size Whirlpool washer and dryer (new as of June 2019), as well as a wet bar with stainless sink. The living room sports a queen size sofa with pull out bed and a matching loveseat. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, the HVAC was replaced Oct 2020, the hot water heater replaced Mar 2020. The Gulf balcony feaures a durable TREX patio table plus six chairs that will stand up to the salt air and Gulf beach conditions. Palacio offers fantastic amenities such as Gulf-front Outdoor Pool, heated Lap Pool, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room with TV, Conference Room, Hot Tub, and cookout grills. In addition, there is covered garage parking for owner use only. The Palacio HOA is one of the most well respected and financially sound on Perdido Key. Make this beautiful unit your second home or rent for additional income to defray costs of ownership!

For open house information, contact PETE KING, Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties at 850-912-4767

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-593378)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTItl_0bGW9g2U00

16285 Perdido Key Drive, Perdido Key, 32507

3 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Condominium | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This condo checks all the boxes! Gulf front Condo with BOAT SLIP rental available - 3 bedroom, 2 bath on lower level with amazing views! Lots of natural lighting. Large gulf front master with a large walk-in closet and balcony access. Covered owner parking, two beachfront pools, a riverfront pool with BOAT LAUNCH, boat docks, fishing pier and kayak storage! There is something for everyone at SeaSpray. The building was re-constructed in 2006 to include paperless drywall, hurricane doors and windows and a storm rated roof!Showing in July to be only on turnover days, Saturdays 10am to 4pm. Video walkthrough available on request. HOA Fees $615 monthly.

For open house information, contact Angelo DePaola, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-877271)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBN7X_0bGW9g2U00

98 Baybridge Dr, Gulf Breeze, 32561

2 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Condominium | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Rare opportunity in the gated community of Baybridge, nestled along Pensacola Bay, right in Gulf Breeze Proper. Find a shady place to park and walk up the stairs to the 2nd story main floor and take in the tasteful landscaping and mediterannean feel you get from the sight of a clay tile roof. Step over the threshold and you step into an open living room, greeted by crown moulding, a wood burning fireplace, and a panoramic view of Pensacola Bay that you won’t be able to take your eyes off of. The living room also features a wet bar, as well as other built-in shelves flanking the fireplace. To the immediate left, a staircase leads you upstairs, and just past the stairs you will find a half bath. Pressing forward, the kitchen opens on the right. The kitchen has recently been updated with stainless steel appliances, and you’ll also be treated to plenty of countertop and cabinet space, not to mention a flat-top stove and breakfast bar. The peninsula overlooks the dining room, that also treats you to those beautiful bay views. French doors in the dining room allow passage to the balcony where you simply HAVE to stand for a spell and imagine yourself here watching the sun go down after a day’s work. Heading up the stairs (OR the elevator!) we come to the 3rd floor where lie first the guest bedroom that boasts an impressive walk-in closet along with views all its own. Across the hall lies a full bathroom with shower/tub combo, then back across the hall again lies the master suite. The master bedroom offers dual closets, large windows sporting plantation shutters, and a master bath complete with dual vanities and a jetted garden tub. Surely those views already have you convinced, but for good measure, here is a list of recent upgrades: New Upstairs HVAC Unit, New Downstairs Hot Water Heater, New Garage Roof/Columns, New Ultra-Light Duct System, Interior Garage Paint, Elevator Upgrades/Renovation (New Drive System/Motor & Braking System), State of the Art Induction Stove.

For open house information, contact TONYA ZIMMERN, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY GULF COAST at 850-916-5800

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-592284)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IL7ux_0bGW9g2U00

13575 Sandy Key Dr, Perdido Key, 32507

2 Beds 2 Baths | $569,000 | Condominium | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Wonderful 2 bedroom residence in the very popular Sandy Key. Enjoy the spacious balcony overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, swim in the Gulf or one of 2 pools, play tennis or work out in the well-equipped exercise room, or walk down the beach to the National Seashore. This one has it all. Beautifully decorated in 2020 with soft, comforting colors and luxury vinyl tile throughout. Great walk-in shower in the master bath. A/C replaced in 2017. Perfect for your second home or for investment. Currently in Perdido Realty rental program. Projected to gross between $38,000 and $45,000. Buyer to verify all dimensions. Complex Hurricane Sally currently being done.

For open house information, contact VALERIE HAWKINS, PERDIDO REALTY at 850-492-1102

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARFL-591616)

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

