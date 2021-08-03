Step into home ownership in Tallahassee with one of these condos

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Tallahassee’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Tallahassee, pulled from our classifieds:

1320 Hendrix, Tallahassee, 32301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Rare find: FHA APPROVED condo, so financing is easy! // You can't get closer to the action of TLH than this! // Located in the Parkway District, this end-unit townhouse-style condo is a short walk to numerous restaurants, and is also a quick ride to Cascades Park and Amphitheatre, SoMo, Governor's Square Mall, downtown, Midtown plus much more // Low-maintenance condo life allows you to actually enjoy your precious time off with the affordable $183/month covering all of this: entire exterior structure, roof, grounds/landscaping, guest parking, termite bond, irrigation, 24-hour gym (directly across the street from this unit), clubhouse, entry signage and other common areas // The interior is well-appointed, too // Kitchen has pantry and is open to dining and living area via pass through window // Living area has direct access to back patio // Formal entry foyer welcomes guests // Laundry closet is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms // Master suite has luxurious bathroom complete with separate garden tub, double sinks and also has a big walk-in closet

For open house information, contact Christie Perkins, Coldwell Banker Hartung at 850-386-6160

2213 Cedarbrook, Tallahassee, 32303 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Condominium | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND-NEW CONSTRUCTION OFF HARTSFIELD ROAD - Welcome to Dawson Creek, a new 24-unit community of 3/3 condos convenient to FSU, FAMU, TCC, restaurants & shopping! Estimated completion date September 2021. ONLY 18 HOMES REMAINING! Perfect for owner-occupants & investors. Open floor plan features island between kitchen & living area. Each bedroom has its own full bath. One master bdrm suite down + 2 additional bdrms with full baths up. Designer finishes, wood laminate flooring in gathering areas, carpet in bdrms & stairs, window blinds & full appliance package including washer/dryer. Built by award-winning Hartsfield Construction. CHOOSE YOUR UNIT TODAY! *See Assoc.Docs for financing options.*Photos show completed unit in another location.

For open house information, contact Susan Ice, Hill Spooner & Elliott Inc at 850-907-2051

2020 Continental, Tallahassee, 32304 2 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Condominium | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This is a must see. Simply the best unit currently available in this location. New carpet, new laminate, all new flooring. New water heater, new HVAC, both bathrooms have been redone. Kitchen has newer appliances. This unit is in mint condition and is turn key. Located on the ground floor and near the pool, get this gem before it is gone!!!

For open house information, contact Randy Kamenicky, Mainstreet Realty Of Tallahass at 850-877-4262

300 S Duval, Tallahassee, 32301 1 Bed 1 Bath | $188,000 | Condominium | 703 Square Feet | Built in 2009

New, Fresh, Light, Modern…. If you’re looking for that perfect downtown Condo and want all of these things … Welcome home to The Plaza Tower. This luxury condo building offers more than just a fantastic location… from its bright, vibrant foyer, concierge lobby and new gym to the unparalleled views overlooking downtown and the FSU Stadium, these condos are just waiting for your personal touch. This East facing unit is an open palette for you to create your own personal, inviting and individual home. Camellia Model.

For open house information, contact Victoria Sachs, The Naumann Group Real Estate at 850-325-1681