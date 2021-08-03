Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Check out these homes for sale in Fayetteville now

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 4 days ago

(Fayetteville, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fayetteville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jokvi_0bGW9bcr00

115 Colonial Dr, Fayetteville, 28301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Mostly renovated with updated kitchen and bathroom. New stove and refrigerator. New HVAC. Hardwood floors. Great starter home or investment property!

924 Miller Avenue, Fayetteville, 28304

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Well maintained home that features beautiful hardwood flooring, 3 nice sized bedrooms, dining/great room, large living/dining, gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, garden window, separate foyer, and updated baths. NO Carpet! Carport can be used for cars and work-out area! All nestled in an established neighborhood with mature landscaping, large backyard(.56ac), 24x12 wired storage shed, and a recently installed HVAC unit. Convenient to Cape Fear hospital, All American Freeway, Ft Bragg, and shopping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHB0G_0bGW9bcr00

3910 Gaithersburg Lane, Hope Mills, 28348

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Your waiting is over! Feature your eyes on this 4-bed, 3-full-baths home, 2-car garage. Located in a very desirable community. Property is in excellent condition...schedule showing today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDXCp_0bGW9bcr00

6126 Lone Star Road, Fayetteville, 28303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Home has new flooring throughout, is clean and ready to move in. Sold as is. Home was built in 2007 and has been a rental. Home is in good working order and the seller will not do any further upgrades. NO Owner Disclosure required! Always a Rental MOG will be provided when offer received

