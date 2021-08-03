Take a look at these homes on the Salem market now

(Salem, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salem than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

519 24Th St Ne, Salem, 97301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,218 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 3200 sqft vintage cottage set on large .23 acre parcel, with plenty of room to garden expand, build a shop, or divide for investment. High ceilings with crown molding and original hardwood flooring throughout, ready for you to make your own. All the important updates including windows, roof, furnace, cooling and tankless water heater in place. Ample space in every room to live comfortably. 1160 SF full height basement with storage and windows. Den could easily be a 4th bedroom. Great investment!

1283 35Th Av Nw, Salem, 97304 4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,178 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Classic home in desirable West Salem Chatnicka Heights neighborhood. Low Polk County taxes, wonderful neighborhood, beautiful mountain and city views, desirable schools, formal dining and living room plus family room, 2 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Finished basement could be home office or possible dual living. Private, fenced back yard with large deck as well as deck off kitchen and much more!

1614 Ptarmigan St Nw, Salem, 97304 6 Beds 6 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,157 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Privacy in the middle of the city, large lot backs up to creek and borders Dan Chandler Nature Park. Ducks in the spring and Heron in the summer and fall. Floor to ceiling windows overlook it all. Main bedroom on the main level, large bathroom w/walk in shower and closet. Small office/sitting room on main level + larger office on 2nd level. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. 3rd level has guest suite w/ fm rm, gas fp, bdrm, full bath and a separate apartment with own entrance.

4090 Beck Av Se, Salem, 97317 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,115 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Charm and updates abound in this beautiful home on an oversized 0.28 acre lot. Yard boasts gorgeous plantings including large raised vegetable garden with drip system for the garden and flower beds. Home has 2 graciously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen and extra flex space that can be used as a dining room leading out to the back deck. Great location close to schools, shopping and I5.

