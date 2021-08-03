These houses are for sale in Stockton

(STOCKTON, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Stockton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Stockton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3709 Wild Rose Lane, Stockton, 95206 3 Beds 2 Baths | $413,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with lots of charm. Laminate flooring throughout most of the home making it feel large and open. All the bedrooms are carpeted. With your personal touch the backyard could be a lovely little retreat. This home won't last long?

For open house information, contact Julie Cosgrove, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

5673 Carenelian Dr, Stockton, 95210 4 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Great starter home conveniently located near shopping centers like Costco and other supermarkets. Home has recently been renovated with brand new laminate flooring, fresh paint inside and out, brand new kitchen and new quartz countertop in the kitchen.

For open house information, contact Ricky Huang, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

8037 Shay Cir, Stockton, 95212 4 Beds 3 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,013 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Lijun Tong - 408-386-6065 - Beautiful home in Morada Ranch gate community! Great floor plan with over 2000 sq feet of living space makes it a great place to start or upgrade to. Large balcony at upstairs for more family activity space. Large park is setting across the street. Don't miss this opportunity to own a masterpiece! Enjoy the park across street!

For open house information, contact Lijun Tong, Real Commercial Property at 408-386-6065

1207 Wellesley, Modesto, 95330 5 Beds 4 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,692 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Wow, this gorgeous College area home is move-in ready! The look and feel of a new build with the security of an established neighborhood. Enter into your welcoming living room with fireplace then walk into the expansive kitchen/great room. Countless upgrades abound featuring granite counters, a huge kitchen island with sink, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. Double sliding doors lead to the covered patio with new ceiling fans. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with it's double closets and luxurious bathroom with double sinks and deep tub with a separate shower that has multiple shower heads to take care of full relaxation mode. This second floor will also bring you to the amazing bonus room with a beautiful walk-in closet and full bathroom. It can be used as a second master bedroom, media room, game room, or office. Garage access is through the alley and has a pull through door to the backyard. You will not be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Norma Halstead, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125