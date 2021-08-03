Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Lubbock now

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 4 days ago

(Lubbock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lubbock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvE5H_0bGW9YvY00

171 Pony Express, Lubbock, 79404

1 Bed 1 Bath | $329,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Remodeled,super-fun and too cute! Come take a look at this one in person. Fun colors, new counter-tops, remodeled bathroom and kitchen and super sweet bar/game area. Roof is fairly new and insulation was added. A/C is recent as well. This one has so many features and so much character. The wood details on this one are so neat and it gives you that luxury lake house feeling you can enjoy for many summers to come! Seller is putting a new driveway and a new fence!

For open house information, contact April Dennis, Exit Realty of Lubbock at 806-771-3900

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202107696)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCpp6_0bGW9YvY00

3920 Ave U, Lubbock, 79412

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This cute, updated home in North Lubbock would be a great investment or starter home. Located close to the Clapp Park, Lubbock Arboretum and about a 5 minute drive from Texas Tech. Features include concrete floors throughout, natural wood details, a large, covered front patio, a storage shed and a completely fenced yard.

For open house information, contact Logan Harrison, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202103745)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRQp4_0bGW9YvY00

1409 24Th Street, Lubbock, 79411

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 974 Square Feet | Built in 1943

What a fantastic opportunity to make this great home yours! Home owners or investors, Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Mandry Cox, All Real Estate, LLC at 806-368-8712

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202106069)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSVmO_0bGW9YvY00

4707 125Th Street, Lubbock, 79424

4 Beds 3 Baths | $305,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction build by Clearview Custom Homes. 4/2.5/2 two story home. All guest beds are upstairs, with the master bedroom and family spaces all downstairs in an open concept floorplan with a powder bath in Cooper ISD! Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Krista Reed, Wright Realty and Design at 806-559-9723

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202106965)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
273
Followers
347
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Texas Tech#Exit Realty Of Lubbock#All Real Estate#Clearview Custom Homes#Cooper Isd#Wright Realty And Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy