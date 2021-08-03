Take a look at these homes on the market in Mobile

(Mobile, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mobile than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

415 Bayou Sara, Saraland, 36571 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Waterfront living in popular Saraland off Bayou Sara! Desirable Saraland City School System! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick and vinyl home has been updated over the past several years, per seller. Laminate hardwood floors, new windows, updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and cooking room with great breakfast area, separate laundry room, large living area with sitting nook leads to covered deck/porch with relaxing bayou view. Two bedrooms upstairs with bathroom and two bedrooms downstairs (including master) and large, separate bathroom. Plenty of closet/storage space. One car garage. Two HVAC units. There is waterfront access with approx 63 ft of new bulkhead to take your boat out and go fishing and navigate the waters to the Delta, Mobile Bay and beyond. Call today to check out this fantastic property! *Listing brokerage/agent does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage. Buyer/Buyer's Agent to verify.*

62 Mohawk, Mobile, 36606 3 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Beautiful Midtown Cottage on Popular Mohawk Street! This Charming home features a Wonderful Front Porch, Original Hardwood Flooring Throughout, an Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, and a Large Back Deck perfect for Entertaining. Inside you will find a Large Living Room with Built-in Shelving, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Master Bedroom, and Two Additional Bedrooms. The Lawn is beautifully Manicured and Landscaped and includes several Camellia Bushes along the side of the home. The low maintenance Brick Exterior and Corner Lot are also perks. Driveway with extra parking is around the side off of Elizabeth Street. Updates per the Seller: Fresh Paint throughout (2021), HVAC Unit (2020), Bathroom Plumbing (2020), Hot Water Heater (2019)

317 Bomar, Mobile, 36609 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,194 | Single Family Residence | 1,713 Square Feet | Built in None

MOVE-IN READY!!! (VRM Seller accepting offers between 174,900 - 194,900)This 3/2 is equipped with a very spacious home office dressed with built-in shelves and split barn doors. The roof was replaced by the seller with architectural shingles. This home features hardwood flooring in the main living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with freshly painted cabinets and new breakfast bar opening. The master bath and guest bath have been updated with new tile flooring and tub surround, new vanities and new fixtures. The large deck located on the back of the home is perfect for entertaining. Call your favorite realtor to schedule your showing. All measurements are estimates and should be verified by buyer.

459 Dauphin Island, Mobile, 36606 6 Beds 5 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,112 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Fabulous Historic Home located close to everything. Beautiful floors and archways and pocket doors. Wrap around front porch and a very nice porch on the second floor. With some vision this old home could be restored to its beauty and luster. Subject to the Alabama One Year Right of Redemption. Call your favorite Realtor today for a personal tour.

