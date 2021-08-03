Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Our Lady of Lourdes to Require All Employees to be Vaccinated

By Brandon Comeaux
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OPCz_0bGW9WA600

Photo courtesy of OLOL

Nearly a week ago, Ochsner Health System announced they were going to require all employees to be vaccinated . Now, Our Lady Health System hospitals are doing the same thing.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement released by Richard R. Vath, M.D., President and CEO:

We have listened to our team members and physicians as well as tracked the rapid progress of this fourth surge to reach this decision. Throughout the pandemic, our teams have risen to the calling to care for those who need them. We continue that now but already we are straining to meet the demand. It is predicted that we have several weeks and possibly months before we reach the peak of this surge. We must act now to protect each other from spreading the delta variant and protect vulnerable patients from exposure. Vaccines are the best means of accomplishing this and more important than ever as the lasting step to end this pandemic. We should not wait any longer. Our health system is not alone in its decision to require a vaccine and joins many other healthcare organizations and expect others to follow. As a healthcare leader we believe we must take this step now for everyone’s safety and long-term community well-being. There’s never been a more important time to demonstrate, by example, our responsibility to one another and all those we serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGtY4_0bGW9WA600
(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Not only does this requirement pertain to Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, but St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa and St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

This vaccine requirement pertains to all team members, employed providers, residents, students in clinical rotations, contract staff, and volunteers, details our news partners at KATC . Implementation of the vaccine requirement will continue through December of this year.

attachment-attachment-Our-Lady-of-Lourdes-Photo-courtesy-of-OLOL

attachment-attachment-Our-Lady-of-Lourdes-Photo-courtesy-of-OLOL

Source: Our Lady of Lourdes to Require All Employees to be Vaccinated

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vaccinated#Ochsner Health System#St Dominic Hospital#Katc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Grocery & Supermaketallongeorgia.com

Walmart Requires Masks for Employees… Again

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 and began on Friday at the Walmart in Trion. Most all counties in Georgia are considered a high community transmission rate. Masks will still be optional...
Marion, OHwbco.com

OhioHealth to require COVID-19 vaccination for all associates, providers and volunteers

MARION—OhioHealth announced today that it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all its 35,000 associates, providers, and volunteers. This requirement extends to both employed and independent physicians, to those in patient-facing and non-patient-facing roles, and to students and vendors. The deadline to become fully vaccinated is December 1. OhioHealth’s decision...
Public Healthhealthcarejournalbr.com

FMOL Requires COVID-19 Vaccine for All Team Members

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced to its organization it will require the Covid-19 vaccine for all team members, employed providers, residents, students in clinical rotations, contract staff, and volunteers. Implementation of the requirement will occur over several months concluding in December of 2021. Richard R. Vath, MD,...
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis American

Stand up for our suffering and get vaccinated

Today, 99% of the people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 97% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. The vaccine is a reliable pathway out of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Missouri NAACP Health Committee urges every person who is not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as you are able to. This not only protects you, but your family, friends, and colleagues. Go to the COVID 19 Vaccination registration site at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/find/#navigator or 877-435-8411 to register and get the vaccine.
Public HealthKEDM

St. Francis Will Require COVID-19 Vaccine For Workers, Students, & Volunteers

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System will require the Covid-19 vaccine for all team members, employed providers, residents, students in clinical rotations, contract staff, and volunteers. Implementation of the requirement will occur over several months concluding December, 2021. President and CEO of the health system Dr. Richard Vath said,
Public Healthlptv.org

Essentia Health to Require COVID-19 Vaccine as Condition of Employment

Essentia Health will require all staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment. Vaccination also will be required as a condition of entering their facilities to perform services for Essentia Health. Employees must receive their first dose of vaccine by October 1 and their second...
Public Healthkptv.com

Legacy Health announces vaccination mandate for employees

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Legacy Health announced on Wednesday that they require all their employees, providers, on-site contractors, and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30. If a person chooses not to get vaccinated they will be required to get tested regularly, continuously wear PPE and could be...
Public Healthkptv.com

PeaceHealth to require all caregivers to get COVID-19 vaccine

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – PeaceHealth announced Tuesday that it will require all caregivers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a “qualifying medical exception” by Aug. 31. Unvaccinated caregivers will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing, additional masking, possible reassignment to non-patient care and other safety protocols, according to PeaceHealth.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Target Requires Employees, Asks Customers To Wear Masks

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges, retailer Target will now be requiring its employees to don masks again. “We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely. We will also maintain all of our health and safety protocols that include increased cleaning measures and social distancing,” the company said per a release.
Health ServicesPosted by
WBEZ

Nursing Home To Workers: Get Vaccinated Or Lose Your Job

The U.S. nursing home industry’s resistance to forcing workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for fear that too many of them might quit began to crack this week when its biggest player announced its employees must get the shot to keep their jobs. The new requirement at Genesis Healthcare, which...
Public HealthNews 8 KFMB

State orders all workers in health care settings to be vaccinated

CALIFORNIA, USA — All workers in health-care facilities across California will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a revised order issued Thursday by the state Department of Public Health. The state had previously announced that workers in health-care settings had the option of either being vaccinated or...
PharmaceuticalsIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: An altar call for the unvaccinated

Sometimes I hate it when I’m right. My April fool’s column predicted that our return to life as we knew it before COVID would likely be determined by those who refused to take the shot. We, who have been vaccinated, are paying a price for those anti-vaxxers who selfishly choose not to protect themselves, but they also disregard the health and freedoms of the rest of us.
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

Analysis: Don’t Want a Vaccine? Be Prepared to Pay More for Insurance.

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy