Townhomes of Madison: See what’s on the market

(MADISON, WI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Madison’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

906 Acewood Blvd, Madison, 53714 2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Townhouse | 1,343 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Affordable east side 2-bed/1.5 bath end-unit condo. Most units in association are single level, but this one is a 2-story. Spacious living room & dining area features brand new laminate floors. Large pantry in kitchen. Upstairs, the 2 bedrooms are also bigger than you’d expect. Don’t forget to check out the GIANT WALK-IN CLOSET in the master bedroom w/ upgraded storage system. In-unit laundry on upper level near bedrooms makes laundry easy and convenient. Stairwell in the unit takes you straight to the parking garage where you will find 2 assigned, underground, heated parking spots and a separate storage unit. Private entrance exits directly to common green space. Walking distance to Rolling Meadows Shopping Center. Close to busline. Pets allowed.

2836 Holborn Cir, Madison, 53718 2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Townhouse | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Showings start 6/5. This bright and cheery townhouse is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It has great flow of the kitchen, dining room, and the living room, making it great for entertaining and easy to relax on your private front porch. Laundry is located on the second floor for your convenience and the spacious primary bedroom features a large walk-in-closet. It has an unparalleled location; steps away from High Crossing Park, near many stores and restaurants on the East side of Madison and Sun Prairie, and with easy access to the interstate.

3039 Bradbury Rd, Madison, 53719 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Townhouse | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Adorable townhouse with convenient location close to shopping and beltline. Open floor plan features laminate flooring, gas fireplace, stainless appliances and tile backsplash and generous closet space. Enjoy quiet mornings/evenings lounging with a beverage on your large balcony. Skip scraping ice now that your vehicle will be safely parked in the attached garage. Private primary suite on third level has its own bath. 2 more bedrooms on second level with a second full bath means plenty of space to spread out or use one of those bedrooms for that home office!

5621 Brendan Ave, Fitchburg, 53711 2 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Townhouse | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Lives like a house, but with the convenience of condo life! Great location and layout in this popular townhouse association backing up to McKee Farms Park. Groceries, post office, restaurants, and bars all within walking distance, plus quick access to bike paths and a short drive anywhere via McKee or Fish Hatch. Not one but TWO balconies, one partially screened. Two-car attached garage opens into den/flex room, great for home office or workout room. Open-layout main living area is wonderful for entertaining, including a half-bath for guests and cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen offers tons of counter space, huge pantry, and fun chalkboard wall. Two bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bath and large closets. Please do not park on driveway for showings. Offers due noon Monday, 8/2.

