Urban home ownership in Akron? These condos are on the market

(AKRON, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Akron condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

840 Easthill St Southeast, Canton, 44720 2 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Condominium | 1,715 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Corazon Condominiums - Final Phase ready to start!- To Be Built but Selling NOW! Don't miss this opportunity! Quality built by Zablo and Sons, you will have the opportunity to work with professional designers to personalize your own finishes. 4 different models available ranging from 1700 sq ft to 3500 sq ft. Open floor plans, 9 ft ceilings with additional heights in 2nd floor residences, custom designed cabinetry, brushed stainless kitchen appliance package, Stone countertops in kitchen and baths, spacious closets with custom closet systems, master bath with curbless entry full ceramic tile shower with clear tempered glass enclosure, and much more! These buildings have advanced fire suppression & alarm system, exercise room off lobby with half bath, elevator to each floor, unit communication with lobby, dedicated, oversized two car heated indoor parking garage with security and an area in garage with water and vacuum. Corazon is conveniently located to shopping, airport and I-77. Don't miss your chance to experience this exquisite life style!

21 Furnace St, Akron, 44308 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located in the vibrant Northside Arts District - this unique loft is truly one of a kind. Private foyer opens to a cozy great room with floor to ceiling windows/slider, fireplace and incredible views overlooking the national park. The dining area is perfect for evening meals and features an accent brick wall with an eclectic light fixture. The kitchen is a chefs dream with full overlay cabinets, ample counterspace, stainless appliances and brick backsplash. The master suite is quite spacious and features a private bath with double vanity sinks and a walk-in closet - perfect for your wardrobe. The guest bedroom has great views and a full bathroom with a nice soaking tub. The laundry room lends additional storage. Northside offers a simplistic lifestyle - concerige services, resident limo, geothermal heating, heated garage and onsite storage available. From your doorstep you can enjoy the national park, restaurants, shops and minutes from downtown attractions.

2331 East Market St, Akron, 44312 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Condominium | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome to Seven Stories East condo #411 located at 2331 East Market Street just east of the I-76 freeway. This condo features a large living space the minute you walk through the door, which is open to the kitchen area. The kitchen includes a range, microwave, and refrigerator. Off the kitchen, is the spacious laundry room with built in cabinets and counter top, as well a stackable washer and dryer unit. Through the laundry room, is bedroom number one. This bedroom is nice size with a large closet, but will need new carpet. On the rear side of the condo, it boasts a full bath and a second large bedroom with a screened in balcony. The property has a inground pool, party center room, mail room, laundry room, library on site, and garage parking based on availability and extra costs. Call today to schedule your showing.

4918 Belden Park Dr Northwest, North Canton, 44720 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Superb ranch condominium in one of Jackson's nicest communities. Super convenient location with tree-lined streets and a few ponds, too! Great open feeling floor plan with large great room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves which opens up to spacious 4 season sunroom with patio access. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and moderns cook-top and refrigerator. Large eat-in area with space in the great room for a large formal dining room set. Master is quite also spacious with an updated en-suite with access to the sunroom, too. The secondary bedroom is nicely sized with pass-thru access to a very large main bath with a jacuzzi. Open foyer with ceramic tile flooring. Deck access off the great room. Home is well cared for and ready for moving in. Delayed possession on or before August 31.

