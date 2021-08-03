Owning a home in Riverside is within reach with one of these condos

(RIVERSIDE, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Riverside’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Riverside condos have been selected from our classified listings:

8998 Mango Avenue, Fontana, 92335 2 Beds 1 Bath | $248,900 | Condominium | 898 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great corner condo unit with 2 bed

For open house information, contact Caleb Romo, Realty One Group Synergy at 562-696-6515

9244 Citrus Avenue, Fontana, 92335 2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1985

End unit 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private patio and balcony. The home has an attached 2 car garage. Both bedrooms are up stairs; one bath is up and one is down. The community has a sparkling blue pool and a sports court for weekend fun. Unit will need flooring and paint. Sold as is.

For open house information, contact MISTY BOEHMER, RIVERSIDE REAL ESTATE PROS at 951-777-2811

4719 Jackson Street, Riverside, 92503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1970

**THIS IS A ONE OF A KIND TYPE OF A END UNIT THAT AT ONE TIME WAS THE ONSITE MANAGERS UNIT WITH ATTACHED MANAGER OFFICES**

For open house information, contact Ed Garland, Century 21 Garland at 951-734-1264

1500 W Edgehill Road, San Bernardino, 92405 1 Bed 1 Bath | $195,000 | Condominium | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This one-bedroom unit inside a gated community is remodeled with tile floors, and carpet in the bedroom. New paint throughout the unit. New A/C unit and cabinets. This complex has no adjoining houses or other condos. Large park in front of the unit, with a hiking trail up Little Mountain Rd. It has garage parking for one car that is shared in a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL ESPADAS, REALTY MASTERS & ASSOCIATES at 909-303-4500