Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Owning a home in Riverside is within reach with one of these condos

Posted by 
Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 4 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Riverside’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Riverside condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Teyo_0bGW9Pz100

8998 Mango Avenue, Fontana, 92335

2 Beds 1 Bath | $248,900 | Condominium | 898 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great corner condo unit with 2 bed

For open house information, contact Caleb Romo, Realty One Group Synergy at 562-696-6515

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-PW21120125)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ftWz_0bGW9Pz100

9244 Citrus Avenue, Fontana, 92335

2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1985

End unit 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private patio and balcony. The home has an attached 2 car garage. Both bedrooms are up stairs; one bath is up and one is down. The community has a sparkling blue pool and a sports court for weekend fun. Unit will need flooring and paint. Sold as is.

For open house information, contact MISTY BOEHMER, RIVERSIDE REAL ESTATE PROS at 951-777-2811

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21120826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFuIl_0bGW9Pz100

4719 Jackson Street, Riverside, 92503

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1970

**THIS IS A ONE OF A KIND TYPE OF A END UNIT THAT AT ONE TIME WAS THE ONSITE MANAGERS UNIT WITH ATTACHED MANAGER OFFICES**

For open house information, contact Ed Garland, Century 21 Garland at 951-734-1264

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IG21160731)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoLMr_0bGW9Pz100

1500 W Edgehill Road, San Bernardino, 92405

1 Bed 1 Bath | $195,000 | Condominium | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This one-bedroom unit inside a gated community is remodeled with tile floors, and carpet in the bedroom. New paint throughout the unit. New A/C unit and cabinets. This complex has no adjoining houses or other condos. Large park in front of the unit, with a hiking trail up Little Mountain Rd. It has garage parking for one car that is shared in a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL ESPADAS, REALTY MASTERS & ASSOCIATES at 909-303-4500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21158864)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
564
Followers
354
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Riverside, CA
Real Estate
Riverside, CA
Business
City
Riverside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Urban Living#Realty One Group Synergy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy