Toledo, OH

Toledo-curious? These homes are on the market

Toledo News Watch
 4 days ago

(Toledo, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Toledo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XnBN_0bGW9NSn00

3125 W Temperance, Temperance, 48182

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | 1,766 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch home sitting on a 1 acre lot in the heart of Bedford Twp! This spectacular home offers you everything you ever wanted! Featuring a Spacious Eat In Kitchen/Dining Room combo w/ Hardwood floors and SS Appliances! Vaulted Ceilings in the generous Living Room w/ FP, Main floor Master w/ on suite and WIC, 2 more main floor Bedrooms w/ vaulted ceilings, Private Study/Office/Den right off the Kitchen, and main floor Laundry! The basement offers endless possibilities and already has a finished room currently used as a 4th Bedroom. Relax on your Deck or in the Hot Tub and enjoy the views of your 1 acre completely fenced in lot w/ extra storage shed! Do not wait on this Beauty as it is priced to sell! Schedule your showing today!!!

For open house information, contact Todd Sedlar, Key Realty One LLC - Monroe at 734-707-1289

Copyright © 2021 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50049983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkVnj_0bGW9NSn00

6325 Pelton Lane, Ottawa Lake, 48144

3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,900 | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Fantastic 3 bedroom Ranch located on a treed lot that offers privacy and lots of room to create your own outside space! 6 Feet of the woods across the street belong to the owner of the home as well....New Roof in 2017....New Furnace in 2020.......Solid home with lots to offer! You don't want to miss out on this home...book your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Mike Crouse, RE/MAX Preferred Associates at 734-854-4000

Copyright © 2021 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50035508)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIEqj_0bGW9NSn00

2920 Morin Point, Erie, 48133

1 Bed 1 Bath | $174,900 | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with tons of updates including new metal roof, new windows, new flooring and paint throughout, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances and much more. Every inch of this cozy cottage has been renovated! It doesn't get any better than this peaceful location on Lake Erie to enjoy water activities, and nature. Nothing left to do but move in and enjoy lake living with a dock, pool, a spacious deck, and a meticulously landscaped lawn and that's not all it also features a new garage, and shed. Make your appointment today, you won't want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Kayla Meisner, Key Realty One LLC - Monroe at 734-707-1289

Copyright © 2021 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50049817)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5elS_0bGW9NSn00

3367 Springdale, Lambertville, 48144

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Move right in, everything new. Starting outside the roof and windows. Inside new carpeting, laminate and freshly painted. Family room has electric fireplace, new appliances in kitchen. master has full access to main bathroom. Living room/dining room combo. Built ins in one of the bedrooms. Fenced large rear yard. First American Home warranty offered.

For open house information, contact Doug Vandergrift, Vandergrift Company-Lambertville at 419-356-5427

Copyright © 2021 Monroe County Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARMI-50046504)

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

