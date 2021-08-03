House-hunt Naples: What’s on the market

(NAPLES, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Naples-curious, take a look at these listings today:

110 Palm River Blvd, Naples, 34110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1988

NEWLY LISTED Palm River Community Home In North Naples Less Than 4 Miles To The Gulf Beaches! A WELL MAINTAINED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home FEATURING High Ceilings, A Fire Place, Newer Wood Flooring Throughout Most Of This Home, Tile Flooring and Carpet In The Two Guest Bedrooms, Newer Granite Counter Tops, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, CUSTOM Built In Cabinets Located In Several Rooms, A Fenced Back Yard Plus Many More Updates. Open Your Double Front Doors To A OVER SIZED Living Room Area, Followed By A Sensorial Family Room Area With French Doors That Lead To Your Relaxation Time On Your Patio Out Doors. The Master Bedroom Is Very SPACIOUS With A Generous Walk In Closet & UPDATED Stand Up Shower Located On One Side Of The Home. The Two Voluminous Guest Bedrooms Are Located On The Other Side Of The Home With Plenty Of Closet Space Along With The Roomy Guest Bath. The Kitchen Area Features Plenty Of Counter And Cabinet Space, A Breakfast Room Area & A Place For Bar Stools Too. The In Door Laundry Room With Cabinets Is Located Off Of The Garage. You Will Find Easy Access To Restaurants, Shopping, Doctors Offices, ALL AGENTS READ THE CONFIDENTIAL REMARKS

For open house information, contact Bob Steigerwald, Premiere Plus Realty Co. at 239-732-7837

6598 Ridgewood Dr, Naples, 34108 4 Beds 5 Baths | $7,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,988 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Expected completion November 2021. This HLevel designed home, built by custom home builder Dan Klein Construction Inc, is the perfect example of contemporary meets classic. Designed for luxury living AND entertaining, every detail has been implemented to make your home more functional and enjoyable. Extra space in the 3 car garage, AQUALatch leak detection system, 1000 gallon propane tank, 21 foot+ ceilings throughout open concept kitchen/great room, 90° sliders provides the ultimate in outdoor-indoor living space. TWO islands in the kitchen, flex space can be used as another bedroom/theater/game room/studio, framed for an elevator, Anderson impact rated windows, WinDoor impact rated sliders and doors, Lutron remote switching for entire first level, outdoor living, and landscape lighting, linear drains in showers, linear a/c vents, indoor & outdoor fireplaces, huge laundry/pantry/mud room, sun deck overlooking the incredible outdoor living space, 2nd master upstairs with highly coveted SW views from the balcony, standing seam metal roof, and so much more!

For open house information, contact Melody L Klein, Keller Williams Elite Realty 2 at 239-949-8338

15310 Burnaby Dr, Naples, 34110 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,368 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful estate home in Audubon Country Club charms with lush landscaping and a circular drive that lead to grand-entry double doors. High ceilings, a neutral palette and a wall of windows leading to the picture-perfect lanai & preserve greet you from the foyer. An open living & dining room, with wide plank wood flooring that continues throughout the main living areas, are further enhanced by exquisite millwork. The home has an open kitchen/family room, with center island, multi-seat peninsula & eating area -- all with expansive views of the lanai & preserve beyond. The master suite has its own wing, with his-and-hers walk-in closets. There are also 2 large en-suite bedrooms, a generously sized den with built-ins & powder room. The lanai beckons with deep under-cover areas for lounging & entertaining, with a custom outdoor kitchen & wet bar. Lanai furniture is included. There's a sparkling pool & spa & a rock waterfall that lead to a lush nature preserve. The home has a new roof (2020); lanai and front door electric storm shutters; and a 2-car and adjoining golf cart garage. Audubon is west of US41, with golf, tennis, bocce, pickle ball, and a new lifestyle fitness center & more.

For open house information, contact Lynn Gay Humphries, Downing Frye Realty Inc. at 239-261-2244

1910 Princess Ct, Naples, 34110 4 Beds 2 Baths | $798,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,882 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great Location in North Naples. This classic home has stunning views of golf course and lake, tall vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, formal dining room and living room. Featured is a well equipped kitchen and adjacent family room ready for entertainment.The master suite is large and spacious with two walk in closets, separate soaking tub and shower, linen closet and vanities. Two guest bedrooms with a separate full bath. 4th bedroom could be use as a den or bedroom. Roof replaced in 2019, electric hurricane shutters, full house generator. Large pool and lanai with outdoor kitchen with grill and refrigerator. Membership to imperial Golf Club's two 18 hole championship golf courses is optional. Minutes to Vanderbilt Beach, Delnor-Wiggins State Park, Barefoot Beach Restaurants, shopping and Mercato.

For open house information, contact Elena Leombruno, Sun Realty USA, Inc. at 239-649-1990