Urban home ownership in Reno? These condos are on the market

(RENO, NV) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Reno condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

155 University Terrace, Reno, 89503 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Condominium | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Two-minute access to I80E and I80W! Two dedicated parking places, feet from the electronically locked front door. ALL Appliances, including washer and dryer! 90% furnished and ready to move in on day one. All furnishings included in the sale!! Newer carpet and water-resistant laminate. Ecobee electronic thermostat and 4K Smart TV included upstairs. Flat-screen TVs in both bedrooms. Upgraded high-end, low e, double pane sliding glass door and windows with integrated blinds make for a brilliant viewing of downtown! Proven 3.5 years of Airbnb rental history, with 45+ weekends booked, pre-pandemic per year. Professionally cleaned after each guest, so it has been maintained and guest-ready every day for almost four years. Ownership of the building and land with two stable and dependable partners. 28.5% share of building maintenance and independent tax bill with the shared ownership of the land and building. Gardening is contracted and split among owners. NOT INCLUDED in the sale, some of the art and pictures as well as the Hutch in the dining room. Please inquire with listing agent regarding wall hanging artwork and pictures for items that are included and not included in sale.

For open house information, contact Shane Avansino, Harcourts NV1 Realty at 775-826-6810

6100 Ingleston Dr, Sparks, 89436 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Recently updated items include: 2017 -New AC Unit and vents, toilets, garage door spring, water heater. 2020 - Microwave, Kitchen Sink, two ceiling fans, chandelier, Two New Vanity Lights/Fixtures, Garage Door Opener, painted garage, lights bulbs replaced w/ LED Lights, All Light Fixtures Replaced, Most Light Switches Replaced. 2021 - Tile, Carpet, Quartz Counter Tops, Back Splash, Paint, Dishwasher, Stove, Smoke Detectors, Garbage Disposal, door knobs and plates.

For open house information, contact Kevin Trexler, Nevada Home Realty at 775-560-0790

2500 E 2Nd Street #1734, Reno, 89502 2 Beds 2 Baths | $376,000 | Condominium | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Listing Agent: Kristi S Maxwell Email Address: renonvrealestate@gmail.com Broker: Realty One Group Eminence

For open house information, contact Kristi Maxwell, Realty One Group Eminence at 775-683-3360

280 Island Ave, Reno, 89501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $679,000 | Condominium | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Full-service elevator up to the unit. The 16th floor offers a large party deck, there is also a conference room and lobby on the first floor. 10 minutes from Reno/Tahoe airport. Seller had a professional company remove asbestos ceiling in the entire unit and texture with orange peel. Kitchen wall was removed to open it up. Closet inserts and plenty of closet space throughout.

For open house information, contact Theresa Thomson, Sierra Nevada Properties-Reno at 775-689-8228