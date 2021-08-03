Fort Wayne-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fort Wayne, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Wayne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1139 Brookwood Drive, New Haven, 46774 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Move in ready, three bed, one bath on a nice sized lot! This well-cared for ranch has plenty of space to offer, a detached garage, and a fully fenced backyard with room to enjoy the outdoors. The patio off the back of the house and an additional brick patio in the yard provide space to entertain. The living room is spacious and has large windows to allow natural light inside. The eat-in kitchen is a desirable and convenient feature and even has a pass through to the living room that opens up the space. Each bedroom is a nice size, and one could even be utilized as a home office. The bathroom boasts a Newley installed $16,000 walk-in tub with a shower that is both safe and efficient. You’ll have to see this home to appreciate all that it has to offer. NEW Roof 2021. NEW Gas Water heater 2019 New Gas Furnace 2012 New A/C 2013 Windows have been updated Brand new Custom jacuzzi bath tub/ shower combo 2021 New wooden privacy 2020

7504 Rose Ann Parkway, Fort Wayne, 46804 4 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,846 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Attractive one-of-a-kind property that has been very well cared for and very much loved. This mid-century ranch has a unique walk-out basement that faces the front of the home making the lower level feel just as bright and welcoming as the main floor. Located in the beautiful and established SW Allen County neighborhood of Brierwood Hills, known for its large mature trees, spacious large lots and beautiful scenery. This .93-acre property offers 3,846 Sq-Ft of living space and a 1,900 Sq-Ft indoor swimming pool house (with separate heating and venting systems and a full bath). There are 4 bedrooms, a master on the main level and 3 bedrooms on the lower level. One of the lower-level bedrooms was designed as a mother-in-law suite with a built-in kitchenette. There are also 3.5 baths, several patios, 2 fireplaces, a sunroom, big kitchen, big dining room, big living room, family room. This home has an unbelievable amount of closets and storage space throughout the home. The 50ft x 20ft saltwater pool is 8 ft deep, it has a diving board and a starting block. The saltwater treatment system was new in 2020 as well as the pool vacuum and pump. The pool heater was installed new in 2018. The entire roof was torn off and replaced in 2020, including some sheathing repair, and comes with a 50-year transferable warranty. The entire home was re-sided with Hardie Plank cement board in 2018 as well as the gutters, gutter guards, and soffits. Driveway re-paved in 2017. All new windows installed in 2018, except front fixed panel windows that were in great shape. Many other updates like; counter tops, lighting, flooring, interior paint. All Kitchen appliances (new in 2018) and laundry appliances (new in 2017) are included.

14104 Nepeta Trail, Fort Wayne, 46845 4 Beds 4 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,866 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing our stunning, custom crafted 'Savannah' floor plan, brought to you by Star Homes in the serene Sage Pointe neighborhood. The spacious Savannah boasts 4 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an open-concept design, and an abundance of functional/flex space. You are welcomed into a foyer entry featuring beamed ceilings, gas log fireplace, and built-in book cases. A wall of windows framing the wooded backdrop is sure to please the eye. The kitchen offers a grand island, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry and joined dinette. The master suite is found on the main level, complete with a dual sink vanity, walk-in ceramic tiled shower and a generous walk-in closet. Greeted by a vaulted ceiling loft, the upper level has 3 bedrooms, one with it's own bathroom and the other two with a shared jack and jill. The basement was thoughtfully designed and is framed and plumbed for a 30'x17' recreational room with wet bar, 5th bedroom with walk in closet, full bathroom, 16x15 theater room and an abundance of storage space. The price of this home includes an array of upgrades and an unfinished basement. Prices will vary based on the selection of finishes and sq ft. - This is a model home, it is not for sale. This Star Homes floor plan along with many others can be built to meet YOUR needs. OPEN HOUSE every Sunday from 1 to 4!

3132 Scott Street, Zanesville, 46799 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nice rural property in the small quiet town of Zanesville. This two story sits on a fenced in double lot and is minutes from I 69, GM, Amazon and other major employment centers. There are three bedrooms, with an additional room upstairs that could be used as a fourth bedroom, nursery, or play room. Master bedroom is on the main floor with a large walkin closet. Enclosed front porch is heated. Natural woodwork. Vinyl Replacement windows. Vinyl floors. Newly drilled well. Roof is 15 years old. Central air. Nicely landscaped. Plenty of room to build a garage!

