Taskovski Picks Up Karol Palka’s Locarno-Bound Documentary ‘Bucolic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based world film sales and production company Taskovski Films has picked up Karol Palka ’s feature-length documentary “Bucolic,” which plays in the Critics’ Week section of the Locarno Film Festival .

The Polish film is described as “a parable about people living in a different way, an affectionate observation that invites curiosity about their world and a desire for a closer look.”

It centers on Danusia and her daughter Basia, who “live far away from the modern world, in tune with the rhythm and laws of nature, among animals and the spirits of the dead,” according to a statement. “Their enclave brings peace and a sense of security, but also builds within them a longing for contact with other people.”

Palka’s debut short “Years Have Gone, Winter Is Coming” was shown at the Krakow Film Festival and Warsaw Film Festival, as well as at MiradasDoc in Spain. He was also awarded at the Ismailia International Short and Documentary Festival in Egypt.

Irena Taskovski said: “We were attracted by this ritual dance between the camera and lead characters, peeling off the layers of their hidden universe keeping a viewer in constant curious state. ‘Bucolic’ reveals the enormous talent of debut director and cinematographer Karol Pałka raised in the famous Wajda School and Studio.”

Wojciech Marczewski, the film’s producer, said: “As a project developed during the DOK PRO course at the Wajda School, ‘Bucolic’ is an example that creative ways of education can lead to the internationally relevant film, recognized by Locarno Semaine de la Critique selection committee. We are very happy to have such distinguished world sales like Taskovski Films on board, known for bringing out creative and thought provoking documentaries to worldwide audiences.”