Knoxville, TN

Owning a home in Knoxville is within reach with one of these condos

Knoxville Journal
 4 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Knoxville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Knoxville, pulled from our classifieds:

6769 La Christa Way, Knoxville, 37921

3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Located close to shopping, dining and schools, this well maintained Condo is in a highly sought after subdivision. This spacious and open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in living room and owner's suite has it all. On the main level you will find the owner's suite, an additional half bath, laundry room and storage under the stairs. The upstairs has two bedrooms, additional full sized room (no closet, no window) and full bath. With a fenced in back yard and low HOA fees, come enjoy all that this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact Tim Sharp, Coldwell Banker Wallace at 865-584-4000

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1158281)

3708 Spruce Ridge Way, Knoxville, 37920

4 Beds 4 Baths | $214,900 | Condominium | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2006

4 BED/4 BATH prime investment opportunity in the heart of Knoxville. An incredible location and an ideal investment for anyone looking to have maximum doors for one location. Woodlands of Knoxville brings the gold standard for student luxury living and more amenities including massive premier clubhouse, pools, and MORE! Please note for investors: Leases in place thru fall of 2022 and will transfer to new owner

For open house information, contact David Mehta, Realty Executives Associates at 865-688-3232

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1144156)

706 Idlewood Lane, Knoxville, 37923

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Investors, search no further! Spacious, townhouse condo in West Knox! Crown molding, fireplace, and new AC! Two bedroom, one and a half baths, upstairs bedroom opens to a private balcony! Just minutes from great schools, the mall, food, and entertainment! *Property Sold AS IS*

For open house information, contact Daniel Dykes, Keller Williams Realty at 865-694-5904

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1156821)

523 N Bertrand St, Knoxville, 37917

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 2,113 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Unique downtown living within a gated community with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Condo is eye catching with soaring ceilings, massive windows, gorgeous light, in the historic Park Place Condos. Built as a high school in 1900, this building was converted to condos with each unit having its unique flair. Park Place Condos has abundant parking, inground pool, gorgeous interior courtyard, outdoor picnic and bbq area, and plenty of yard for kids and animals to play. Don't miss out on investing in Knoxville's booming downtown!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Siddiqi, Slyman Real Estate at 865-862-6161

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1156330)

ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

