Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Greensboro

Posted by 
Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 4 days ago

(Greensboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greensboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdmmS_0bGW98J900

1021 Cannonade Drive, Whitsett, 27377

4 Beds 3 Baths | $306,465 | Single Family Residence | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chelsea plan features a formal dining room with kitchen opened to the family room. The kitchen features a breakfast nook, that leads to the patio for outdoor entertaining. There is a guest room and full bath on the main level. The oversized Primary Suite features a vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet and a double sink vanity. 3 secondary bedrooms all with walk in closets. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49076-490-49076-491400000-0113)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHNak_0bGW98J900

723 Dick Street, Gibsonville, 27249

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This beautiful brick ranch has so much to offer! Original hardwoods through out most of the home, original wood ceilings in the dining room, breakfast nook and hallway. Marble floors in the bathrooms and gorgeous teakwood floors in the living room and master bedroom. Original light fixtures hang in the breakfast nook and hallway. Built in shelving and plenty of storage space. 2 flex areas- one is off the back porch and an additional 250 heated and cooled sf. Huge laundry room with plenty of room and storage. Enjoy the back covered patio with ceiling fans or your large covered front porch. 3 car carport and 3 storage buildings. Cinderblock building is wired. ALL OFFERS DUE BY WED JULY 21 @ 6 PM

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Realty, Keller Williams Realty at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119145)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQ1pQ_0bGW98J900

1203 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, 27249

3 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,493 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction home nestled in Thomas Meadows. Master bedroom on the main with two walk in closets. Dual vanity in master bathroom with walk in shower and tub. Open kitchen with large living space. Bonus room, attached 2 car garage, and covered patio area. Tax information is based solely on the lot.

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Realty, Keller Williams Realty at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119009)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvbOU_0bGW98J900

4902 Black Forest Drive, Greensboro, 27405

3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

Settle into comfort in this 3 Bedroom quaint Ranch plan! Fabulous use of 1,560 square feet! With vaulted ceilings in both the family Room and Primary Suite it offers a very open feel! Entertain in your open kitchen that overlooks the dining area and family room. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49165-1559)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
283
Followers
348
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Floors#Laundry Room#Keller Williams Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy