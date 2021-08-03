Take a look at these homes for sale in Greensboro

(Greensboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greensboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1021 Cannonade Drive, Whitsett, 27377 4 Beds 3 Baths | $306,465 | Single Family Residence | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chelsea plan features a formal dining room with kitchen opened to the family room. The kitchen features a breakfast nook, that leads to the patio for outdoor entertaining. There is a guest room and full bath on the main level. The oversized Primary Suite features a vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet and a double sink vanity. 3 secondary bedrooms all with walk in closets. Smart home package included!

723 Dick Street, Gibsonville, 27249 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This beautiful brick ranch has so much to offer! Original hardwoods through out most of the home, original wood ceilings in the dining room, breakfast nook and hallway. Marble floors in the bathrooms and gorgeous teakwood floors in the living room and master bedroom. Original light fixtures hang in the breakfast nook and hallway. Built in shelving and plenty of storage space. 2 flex areas- one is off the back porch and an additional 250 heated and cooled sf. Huge laundry room with plenty of room and storage. Enjoy the back covered patio with ceiling fans or your large covered front porch. 3 car carport and 3 storage buildings. Cinderblock building is wired. ALL OFFERS DUE BY WED JULY 21 @ 6 PM

1203 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, 27249 3 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,493 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction home nestled in Thomas Meadows. Master bedroom on the main with two walk in closets. Dual vanity in master bathroom with walk in shower and tub. Open kitchen with large living space. Bonus room, attached 2 car garage, and covered patio area. Tax information is based solely on the lot.

4902 Black Forest Drive, Greensboro, 27405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

Settle into comfort in this 3 Bedroom quaint Ranch plan! Fabulous use of 1,560 square feet! With vaulted ceilings in both the family Room and Primary Suite it offers a very open feel! Entertain in your open kitchen that overlooks the dining area and family room. Smart home package included!

