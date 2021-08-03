Cancel
Lexington, KY

These houses are for sale in Lexington

Lexington Bulletin
(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lexington area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Lexington area:

104 Wynn Drive, Nicholasville, 40356

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,665 | Single Family Residence | 2,043 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Bedford Hill from the Trend Collection by Ball Homes, LLC.

For open house information, contact Robert H Bolton, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors.

3520 Greentree Rd Road, Lexington, 40517

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Spacious 2 story home with so many updates! Private, fenced in backyard with a patio for entertaining! This home has lots of living space including a formal living and dining room, den with a fireplace and a bonus room. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout!

For open house information, contact Michelle Witt, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors.

2441 Lorenzo Way, Lexington, 40509

5 Beds 4 Baths | $720,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed Construction! Once again Chris Jackson Builders delivers a WOW modern farmhouse in the heart of Tuscany neighborhood convenient to all the amenities Hamburg offers. The Crestwood plan on an unfinished pit basement offers, a grand 2-story high foyer, FIRST floor Master Suite, open concept plan, 9' first floor ceilings, 5 bedroom could be media/bonus space, side entry 2 car garage and amazing covered back porch for all your entertainment needs. The home shown in photos is from a previous built that contains numerous upgrades. Call today and select your own custom finishes!

For open house information, contact Maria Gillette, Building The Bluegrass Realty at 859-321-5196

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors.

720 Albany Road, Lexington, 40502

3 Beds 2 Baths | $394,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,173 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch in 40502 on a great, private lot. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite and quartz countertops, large island and stainless appliances, family room with lots of natural light and fireplace, dining room adjacent to the kitchen, updated bathrooms including a large primary bath with double vanities and tiled shower and partially finished basement. The basement features additional living space/media room, a fireplace, workspace, laundry room and storage. Additional improvements include replacement windows, replacement roof, radon mitigation system, updated lighting, attached two car garage, beautiful trim work and solid wood doors, underground electric service and much more.

For open house information, contact K Meredith Lane, Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty at 859-268-0099

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors.

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

