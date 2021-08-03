Jaleel White’s successful podcast makes way for a return to television

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23: Jaleel White attends the Urban World Film Festival in New York, New York on September 23, 2015. Credit: Raymond Hagans/SteedMedia

“Family Matters” star Jaleel White is returning to television. “The Ever After with Jaleel White” podcast, featuring the actor who made audiences laugh for years as 90’s nerd Steve Urkel, launched last year and Topic, the streaming service from First Look Media, has now ordered a 30-minute TV pilot of the hit podcast series.

“Ever After” will see White reminisce on his early days in the industry and give viewers an insight into what life was like after the iconic run as Urkel ended. It will look back on White’s early to mid-90’s fame, as he shares the microphone with an array of fellow child star guests, to discuss how their paths diverged from their early days of fame.

The series is set to shoot around L.A. and is a continuation of the podcast, keeping the talk show format. The pilot will air on Topic on Aug. 26 and will feature “Beverly Hills 90210’s” Brian Austin Green as the first guest.

“The 90’s were a decade where pop culture took flight and were defined by some truly iconic moments that make us more nostalgic than ever. It was also the decade of sitcoms where many child actors got their start. Philip Alberstat, my producing partner, and I thought it would be exciting to create a show where we would reach out to some of TV’s most famous child actors and see where they are now, how they dealt with fame, growing up famous and what the future holds for them,” explained White to Deadline.

“The podcast series enabled us to have deep, meaningful conversations with many actors and now we are even more excited to have a TV pilot ready for viewing,” he continued.

Take a listen of the audio clip of White’s interview with Green below as they talk about life as grown men with children and families and their Hollywood heydays.