House hunt Baton Rouge: See what’s on the market now

16888 S Harrells Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, 70816 5 Beds 5 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,875 Square Feet | Built in None

Country Estate~1.97 Acres~Baton Rouge~Outside City Limits~5 Bedrooms, 5 Full Bathrooms~Plus Office~Perfect Ranch to Call Home! Single Story Home with No Restrictions, Fully Fenced with Electric Gate. Beautiful Custom Double Wood Front Doors, Foyer Entry & Formal Dining Room each have French Doors & porcelain tile flooring, Piano Room has built in Bookcases & picture window. The Formal Living Room has a wood burning fireplace with gas assist, custom mantle, raised brick hearth, built in cabinet for TV, recessed lighting. The Kitchen is the heart of the home with huge island, stainless steel appliances including Kitchen Aid double convention ovens, 6 burner, gas cooktop, industrial hood, dishwasher; pot filler, single bowl deep kitchen sink, separate prep sink, custom wood cabinetry. Oversized 21'x5' walk in pantry with food prep area. Keeping Room off the kitchen has recessed lighting and two huge storage closets. The Great Room and Casual Dining Room are off the kitchen and open to the back of the house. The bedrooms are all oversized with each having their own bathroom. Triple split floor plan with the master bedroom, two additional rooms & laundry room to the back; An additional bedroom & bathroom to the front left side and an additional bedroom & bathroom to the front right side. The master bathroom has separate vanities, walk in 6' shower & separate soaking tub. The master closet has an entry into the laundry room. The laundry room has connections for 3 washers and 2 dryers. There is an office off the great room has french door entry, built in bookshelves & doors to the exterior. There are 3 HVAC units & 3 Water heaters. This home has a Brick & Hardi-board exterior, full garden, brick storage building and metal storage building, 2 car carport, huge 16'x 24' workshop. The sellers have a large chicken coup that can remain or be removed. House is in Flood zone X & flood insurance is $572/year. Schedule a showing today!

6825 Nellie Ave, Baton Rouge, 70805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in None

Three bedroom/one and a half bathroom home in Baton Rouge! This home features a carport for covered parking and a large storage space for additional storage!

2913 Twelve Oaks Ave, Baton Rouge, 70820 4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in None

This is the one youve been waiting for in Riverbend! Nestled amongst the most beautiful trees and lush landscaping, this 4/bedroom, 3/bath home has been meticulously kept and maintained by one family for the last 33 years. The old southern style front porch welcomes you right in. This home features an updated kitchen with gas cooktop on the large island and top-of-the-line appliances and an abundance of cabinets and nice sized walk in pantry. There is a half bath off the breakfast area near the back door entrance. The formal dining room is located off the kitchen and is the perfect setting for holiday meals and family gatherings. The spacious living room features lots of natural lighting and built-in bookshelves on either side of the gas log fireplace. You'll also enjoy the sunroom with huge windows overlooking the amazing back yard. The master en suite offers: double vanities with lots of counter space, stand up shower, large soaking tub and beautiful sky light. The 3 additional bedrooms are nice sizes and offer large closets, This amazing fenced in backyard features a "sweet spot" for relaxing under the trees and plenty of greenspace for children and/or pets. Riverbend offers residents a nearby BREC park with playground, renovated tennis courts and ball field. You will also have easy access to the levee on River Road ideal for biking and brisk walks. Located minutes from LSU, downtown, University Lab, St. Aloysius and St. Jude. The 2 foggy windows along the driveway side have been ordered and are in, they will be replaced as soon as my clients can get an appointment. Master Bedroom windows have been replaced as well.Call today to make this one "HOME"!

8164 Willow Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, 70810 2 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,028 Square Feet | Built in None

This custom designed & built 3 bed 2.5 bath with media room & outside entertainment area sits on a corner lot in Willow Grove. Pull up to the custom arched wrought iron gates leading to arched solid wood doors. Enter to see gleaming wood flooring, high ceilings, triple crown moulding, & quality millwork. The spacious dining room with ornamental ceiling medallion. On the right you have an inviting living room area with gas fueled fire glass fireplace & custom wood mantel. There is a see-through mirror that functions as a TV & a hidden cabinet for all components. Thru the arched opening into the kitchen with the expansive L shaped island with honed 3 cm slab granite. Look at the abundance of cabinets that go all the way to the ceiling, full glass tile back splash, double sink with kitchen appliances that include stainless gas range, dishwasher & microwave. Nestled under the stairs is a well-appointed pantry & butler pantry with access to the dining room. This Kitchen features a wall of windows that allow the natural light to fill the home & overlooks the private side patio courtyard space family & friends will come to enjoy. Entertaining on this patio is easy with its equipped outdoor kitchen, pergola & TV hook up, small fire-pit with crystal stones. This patio is completely private with double wrought iron gates leading to the additional parking on the street. On the first floor is the private master bedroom with en-suite bath. Check out the tiled double shower, separate air jetted tub, dual vanities & a large walk-in closet. Another see-through mirror doubles as the TV monitor in the master bath. Upstairs, there is an office with a door leading out onto side balcony plus 2 additional bedrooms each with built in desk & large closet plus balcony off the front. This upstairs hall bathroom is finished out for a queen. Envision hosting movie night in the over-sized media room. Extended enclosed two car garage for ample storage.

