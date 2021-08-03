Check out these homes on the Corpus Christi market now

(Corpus Christi, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Corpus Christi will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

939 Waterview St, Portland, 78374 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious home in Briar Bluff subdivision! Grand living area with fireplace and building in cabinet & shelves. Formal dining or office space. Kitchen plus breakfast area tucked aware with a laundry closet. Plenty of cabinet space. Master room and two additional bedrooms are great size. Freshly painted and flooring updated in living and bedroom areas. Bath with tub/shower combo and master with glass door tiled shower. Lots of trees for shade. Great neighborhood and walking distance to school, park and dog park. Easy access to Highway for a short drive to Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

For open house information, contact Maria Back, Cass Real Estate at 361-643-2662

3901 Covington Crossing Dr, Corpus Christi, 78414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 2004

3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 OFFICE, AND PLENTY OF CHARM! This corner-lot, red brick beauty is ready for new owners and won’t last long. The split bedroom, open floorplan highlights the space and architectural details throughout the home. With 2 dining areas (formal and casual) plus a breakfast bar, you’ll find entertaining your friends and family a breeze. The master bedroom boasts a spacious private bathroom with his/her sinks, a jetted tub, separate shower, and roomy walk-in closet. Step into the backyard and let your imagination run wild! The concrete pad is the perfect spot for a hot tub, pergola, outdoor kitchen…you name it! The yard has plenty of room to add some fun & charm to as well. Located within walking distance of some of the area’s best schools and just a short drive to shopping and dining. Come take a look, you don’t want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Mary Scruton, Coastline Properties at 361-949-0101

4914 Trinity, Corpus Christi, 78411 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Quaint cozy home nestled in a nice quiet neighborhood, This cute well taken care of home is perfect for a small family or first time home buyer, Home features 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with a very large beautiful backyard big shade trees absolutely perfect for backyard bbq, with enough room for a trampoline or pool. Home is vacant easy to show, A must see !!!!!

For open house information, contact Debra Eulenfeld, Realty Executives Corpus Chris at 361-728-4231

13656 Teague Lane, Corpus Christi, 78410 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Townhouse | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1984

RIVER CANYON TOWNHOMES, UNIT 58, 1.37% COMMON AREA INTEREST

For open house information, contact Aaron Jistel, ListingSpark at 512-827-2252