Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Check out these homes on the Corpus Christi market now

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 4 days ago

(Corpus Christi, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Corpus Christi will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LckEV_0bGW8vzw00

939 Waterview St, Portland, 78374

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious home in Briar Bluff subdivision! Grand living area with fireplace and building in cabinet & shelves. Formal dining or office space. Kitchen plus breakfast area tucked aware with a laundry closet. Plenty of cabinet space. Master room and two additional bedrooms are great size. Freshly painted and flooring updated in living and bedroom areas. Bath with tub/shower combo and master with glass door tiled shower. Lots of trees for shade. Great neighborhood and walking distance to school, park and dog park. Easy access to Highway for a short drive to Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

For open house information, contact Maria Back, Cass Real Estate at 361-643-2662

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-385281)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13e27M_0bGW8vzw00

3901 Covington Crossing Dr, Corpus Christi, 78414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 2004

3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 OFFICE, AND PLENTY OF CHARM! This corner-lot, red brick beauty is ready for new owners and won’t last long. The split bedroom, open floorplan highlights the space and architectural details throughout the home. With 2 dining areas (formal and casual) plus a breakfast bar, you’ll find entertaining your friends and family a breeze. The master bedroom boasts a spacious private bathroom with his/her sinks, a jetted tub, separate shower, and roomy walk-in closet. Step into the backyard and let your imagination run wild! The concrete pad is the perfect spot for a hot tub, pergola, outdoor kitchen…you name it! The yard has plenty of room to add some fun & charm to as well. Located within walking distance of some of the area’s best schools and just a short drive to shopping and dining. Come take a look, you don’t want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Mary Scruton, Coastline Properties at 361-949-0101

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-383229)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sTOC_0bGW8vzw00

4914 Trinity, Corpus Christi, 78411

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Quaint cozy home nestled in a nice quiet neighborhood, This cute well taken care of home is perfect for a small family or first time home buyer, Home features 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with a very large beautiful backyard big shade trees absolutely perfect for backyard bbq, with enough room for a trampoline or pool. Home is vacant easy to show, A must see !!!!!

For open house information, contact Debra Eulenfeld, Realty Executives Corpus Chris at 361-728-4231

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-385164)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pY9h_0bGW8vzw00

13656 Teague Lane, Corpus Christi, 78410

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Townhouse | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1984

RIVER CANYON TOWNHOMES, UNIT 58, 1.37% COMMON AREA INTEREST

For open house information, contact Aaron Jistel, ListingSpark at 512-827-2252

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-385846)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
332
Followers
359
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
Corpus Christi, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Dog Park#Cabinet#Cass Real Estate#Coastline Properties#Home#Listingspark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy