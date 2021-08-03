Cancel
Columbia, SC

House-hunt Columbia: What’s on the market

Columbia News Beat
 4 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Looking for a house in Columbia? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Columbia listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olgkZ_0bGW8u7D00

4108 Devine Street, Columbia, 29205

4 Beds 4 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction! Rare opportunity to own a new in-town home with all the bells and whistles! Spacious open floorplan, lots of natural light, high ceilings, custom kitchen cabinets, and built-in bookshelves (ALL WOOD). This home boasts shaker style design in formal areas and foyer, 6.5' wide hickory wood flooring, heavy molding, coffered ceilings, eat-in kitchen with large island and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and formal dining rooms. Rare 9' ceiling on the 1st and 2nd floor with pet pad for animal lovers. The owner's suite is very spacious, has a tray ceiling and tucked away for tranquility and serenity on the first floor, overlooking the backyard. Owner's suite private bath comes with a soothing freestanding soaking tub, large walk-in closet with built in shelves and custom built his and her vanities. Flex room options are available on 1st and 2nd flr (with built in desk and bookshelf on the 2nd floor-ideal for working from home). Choose your option for relaxation on the front porch or rear patio and come personalize your spacious shaded back yard! James Hardi plank exterior, rare in town two car garage, tankless water heater, irrigation, tons of storage space and underground utilities makes this NEW home one that you don't want to miss! Close to Whole Foods, Publix, Trenholm Plaza, Devine Street Shops, Vista, Fort Jackson, USC, VA, hospitals, downtown and I-77. Zoned for great schools- Rosewood, Hand and Dreher.

For open house information, contact David Medley, Better Homes and Gardens Real Est Medley at 803-828-3503

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-521815)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1cay_0bGW8u7D00

3400 Trotter Road, Columbia, 29209

5 Beds 3 Baths | $234,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home! Bowden Village is the newest D.R. Horton community in Columbia, SC. This community is approximately 11 miles from Downtown Columbia and has a country hometown feeling. New homes offering affordable yet accommodating home plans to fit your lifestyle. Bowden Village is a great location, close to Fort Jackson, shopping, restaurants and many outdoor recreational areas. What a great place to live, what a great place to call home!

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Columbia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52646-2361)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHpDV_0bGW8u7D00

9200 Wilson Boulevard, Columbia, 29203

2 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1930

AWESOME RARE FIND! Could Be INCREDIBLE PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY WITH NEWLY CONSTRUCTED BRIDGE ON WILSON BOULEVARD!!! 90k Reduction! Listed Below Current Land Values on Wilson Blvd. Approximately 320FT of Road Frontage Averaging 30,000 to 50,000 Vehicles Daily. Land & Buildings Have Many Uses. This Current Working Farm Could be Used as A Daily Farm & Hunting Operation,STORAGE FACILITY, Machine Shop, Mechanic Shop, Drive Thru Animal Attraction or Small Subdivision, Restaurant, Office, Strip Mall, Etc. You Dream It & Make it A Reality. Home Can Be Lived In, Used as a Store Front, Office Etc. Family Home, 32x57 Cabinet & Business Shop in Place, Can Be Fitted to Meet Your Need. Property Totally Fenced! Do Not Delay! Call To See Today! Seller Will Entertain Offers...

For open house information, contact Duane Salter, Keller Williams Columbia at 803-772-5858

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-403153)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcEzN_0bGW8u7D00

1231 Geiger Avenue, Columbia, 29201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Charming downtown restoration of a charming 1920's Craftsman-style Bungalow! Covered front porch and open front porch to the side. Expansive living room, formal dining room, large kitchen, separate breakfast room, three bedrooms, three full baths. Hardwood floors throughout all the living areas, High smooth ceilings throughout. Tile floors in all the bathrooms and back entry hall Gorgeous original windows (all are operable). Original track pocket French Doors between dining room and living rooms. Extensive updates include new paint in and out, refinished hardwood floors, Roof, HVAC and ductwork, tankless water heater, plumbing, electrical, lighting fixtures, totally new kitchen with Shaker cabinets, Quartz counters, tile backsplash, dark stainless appliances, including gas range, vented microwave over stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator with 2 ice makers, Deluxe double stainless sink, garbage disposal. New privacy fencing around backyard. Two of the bedrooms have private baths. Lots of closet space, including 4 walk-in closets. Solid brick construction. This One Has It All. Plus, it's located in popular Downtown Neighborhood Cottontown.

For open house information, contact Steve Joye, RE/MAX Advantage Group at 803-771-9999

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-522987)

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

