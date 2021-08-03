These condos are for sale in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Wichita’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Wichita, pulled from our classifieds:

1051 N Lakewind St., Wichita, 67212 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Maintained and ready to move in! Step out onto your beach with this charming Sandpiper Bay, two bedrooms and two baths condominium. Swimming, fishing, paddle boating and kayaking are all possible right outside your back door. Inside features an open concept, wood burning fireplace, two living areas, view out basement and storage. A desirable floorplan and a great place for entertaining! Master bedroom has a balcony for lake and sunset views. HVAC new in 2017 and added insulation in attic 2019. Easy access to connecting on H-way 235.

7077 E Central Ave #18, Wichita, 67206 2 Beds 3 Baths | $187,900 | Condominium | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Remarkable large main floor level Condo located in The Chaumont. Maintenance free living at its best! The two master suite bedrooms each have their own private bathrooms with spacious closets. The office/family room has a great view of the courtyard with built-in bookshelves. The formal living room has a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room has plenty of space for entertaining. The charming eat-in kitchen with a bay window brings in nice sunlight. The stove, microwave, and dishwasher stay. The enclosed sunroom overlooks the beautiful courtyard that offers the perfect setting to relax and read a book with a cup of coffee or tea! Desirable location near shopping. restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms. HOA dues cover all exterior maintenance, trash service, water, lawn, and snow/ice removal. The HOA dues are 491.35 per month. Peaceful and secure living ready for you to move in!

1 Maverick, Wichita, 67220 2 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (zero entry) with open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, and a large kitchen with tons of storage. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet. This home is handicap accessible and comes with a concrete storm room in the 2 car garage. Enjoy relaxing on the fenced in patio or by the community pool! This home is located close to grocery stores, shopping and easy access to the highway.

