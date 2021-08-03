Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

These condos are for sale in Wichita

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 4 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Wichita’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Wichita, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPcVu_0bGW8tEU00

1051 N Lakewind St., Wichita, 67212

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Maintained and ready to move in! Step out onto your beach with this charming Sandpiper Bay, two bedrooms and two baths condominium. Swimming, fishing, paddle boating and kayaking are all possible right outside your back door. Inside features an open concept, wood burning fireplace, two living areas, view out basement and storage. A desirable floorplan and a great place for entertaining! Master bedroom has a balcony for lake and sunset views. HVAC new in 2017 and added insulation in attic 2019. Easy access to connecting on H-way 235.

For open house information, contact Reuben Loyd, ERA Great American Realty at 316-686-4111

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-600054)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dwBU_0bGW8tEU00

7077 E Central Ave #18, Wichita, 67206

2 Beds 3 Baths | $187,900 | Condominium | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Remarkable large main floor level Condo located in The Chaumont. Maintenance free living at its best! The two master suite bedrooms each have their own private bathrooms with spacious closets. The office/family room has a great view of the courtyard with built-in bookshelves. The formal living room has a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room has plenty of space for entertaining. The charming eat-in kitchen with a bay window brings in nice sunlight. The stove, microwave, and dishwasher stay. The enclosed sunroom overlooks the beautiful courtyard that offers the perfect setting to relax and read a book with a cup of coffee or tea! Desirable location near shopping. restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms. HOA dues cover all exterior maintenance, trash service, water, lawn, and snow/ice removal. The HOA dues are 491.35 per month. Peaceful and secure living ready for you to move in!

For open house information, contact Veronica Martinez, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 316-722-6182

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-593459)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJaAz_0bGW8tEU00

1 Maverick, Wichita, 67220

2 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Condominium | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (zero entry) with open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, and a large kitchen with tons of storage. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet. This home is handicap accessible and comes with a concrete storm room in the 2 car garage. Enjoy relaxing on the fenced in patio or by the community pool! This home is located close to grocery stores, shopping and easy access to the highway.

For open house information, contact Patty Savage, Exp Realty, LLC at 913-451-6767

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-599933)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
275
Followers
338
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Real Estate
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Urban Living#Gyms#Condos#Coffee Shops#Chaumont#Hoa#J P Weigand Sons#Exp Realty#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy