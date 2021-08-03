Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Santa Ana

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 4 days ago

(Santa Ana, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Ana will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehYcQ_0bGW8pha00

2132 W Pacific Avenue, Anaheim, 92804

3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Entertainer's Delight!! Single-level. Quiet neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus a detached 360 sq ft play/bonus room (permitted) -- could be converted to ADU. New interior paint. New carpet. Laminate flooring. Kitchen opens to dining room with custom built oak table and bench (included with the sale). Dual-pane windows. 2 fire places: living room and bonus room. Central air and central heat (replaced 10 years ago). Extra insulation blown in the walls of the main house. Driveway was replaced and enlarged (53 X 21) -- plenty of room for toys, RV, boat, vehicles. Sparkling pool. Breezeway. Nice curb appeal. Centrally located. Near Disneyland, Downtown Disney, Anaheim Resort District, Angel Stadium, Honda Center, The Platinum Triangle, train station, The Packing District, The Block/Factory outlet shops, lots of shopping and restaurants. Easy freeway access (5, 22, 55, 57, 91). Must see...

For open house information, contact Anthony Willis, Trac Willis Real Estate at 714-269-5560

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PW21144653)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YWei_0bGW8pha00

3160 Watermarke Place, Irvine, 92612

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Condominium | 2,333 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Rare opportunity to own the best condo in a premier development. The builder and a top designer originally customized 2 units as one, combining a 3-bed/2bath unit with a large 1 bed unit and constructing the most amazing one-of-a-kind private residence for the builder himself.

For open house information, contact JOHN BLAKE, REALTY MASTERS & ASSOC. INC. at 909-993-5710

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21129939)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQVAX_0bGW8pha00

8118 E Peacock Lane E, Orange, 92869

3 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1988

For privaet showing call Sharon Drawhon 714-353-7707

For open house information, contact Sharon Drawhon, North Hills Realty at 714-731-5900

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-PW21126684)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2VzN_0bGW8pha00

8566 Van Ness Court, Huntington Beach, 92646

2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1972

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKING!!! COME HOME TO THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK. IT FEATURES THE POPULAR SURF MODEL WITH SPACIOUS LIVING-ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE CLUB HOUSE, NEW COPPER PLUMBING, AND MUCH MORE! THE FABULOUS LOCATION TOGETHER WITH THE ADVANTAGES OF THE 2ND LEVEL PROVIDE FOR PRIVACY, TRANQUILLY AND ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. ENJOY THE OCEAN BREEZE AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE GREENBELT FROM THE SPACIOUS BALCONY. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS RESORT STYLE LIVING WITH MANY AMENITIES, 2 HEATED SWIMMING POOLS AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, PUTTING GREEN, SHUFFLE BOARD, GYM AND WEIGHT ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, GATED AND GUARDED COMMUNITY, CERAMIC ROOM, WOOD-SHOP, LIBRARY, BILLIARD ROOM, AND MANY ACTIVITIES FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.

For open house information, contact Patricia Vidal, RE/MAX Select One at 714-846-3800

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-OC21114457)

