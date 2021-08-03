House-hunt Grand Rapids: What’s on the market

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

1125 Bemis Street Se, Grand Rapids, 49506 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1900

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION is all you'll have to think when considering this home. You're within walking distance to the endless amenities of Wealthy Street and Eastown allowing access to countless restaurants, shops, and watering holes. This home would make a great 1st home or an investment and with a some work could bring back some nice equity. With 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private fully fenced yard, and a heated garage that has been transformed into a workshop this home has a lot to like. Updates include a tankless water heater and reverse osmosis whole house filtration system, security combo doorlocks, and some cosmetic in the kitchen.

2504 Whispering Meadows Court Se, Kentwood, 49512 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A beautiful, fully renovated 3,116 sf ranch 3 bdrm., 3 full bath home with large finished 3-season room located at the end of a cul-de-sac nestled on a large, wooded private .39 acre lot. This inviting home offers main floor living featuring a spacious, open floor plan, great room with vaulted ceiling. Many high end finishes throughout include Mercier maple flooring, luxury vinyl tile, granite counters, and gas fireplace with floor to ceiling Onaway stone. Enjoy the deck with built-in hot tub from 3-season room or walk-out from the master suite overlooking a wooded ravine and pond. Great attention to detail and finish thoughout. Generous storage / closet space. A friendly neighborhood maintained by the Breton Valley Neighborhood Assoc. All offers due Monday 4 PM on 6/28/2021.

342 Clements Mill Court Se, Ada, 49301 4 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,108 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful, well-maintained Forest Hills home located on a quiet Cul-De-Sac in Clements Mill. The open concept kitchen features a large center island, large pantry and eating area. The cedar deck and separate patio are perfect for cookouts or enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. The main floor boasts an inviting family room with fireplace, living room with French doors, and formal dining room. A half bath, main floor laundry, and large coat closet complete the main floor. The second floor has 3bedrooms and a full bathroom. The large primary suite has two generous walk-in closets and a bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower. The lower level has a spacious yoga/exercise room, family room with wet bar and fireplace, office, fourth bedroom, full bathroom and plenty of storage. The wooded backyard has a woodland garden has a meditation path with native plants, perfect for a relaxing stroll. The three stall garage is suited for all your storage needs.

2727 Darby Avenue Se, East Grand Rapids, 49506 6 Beds 9 Baths | $6,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,749 Square Feet | Built in 2014

REEDS LAKE - One of W. Michigan's finest homes on 4 lots w/ 300 ft of private frontage. Expansive, unparalleled views. Home designed by Sears Architects. Built by Scott Christopher Homes. Donna Cohen Interiors. Kappes Landscaping. Shingle style, masterpiece spans a 1.9-acre estate w/ covered walkways, Blue Stone Patios & Terraces. In ground pool. Pool house w/ bath & changing room. Sophisticated Kitchen w/built ins. 2nd Catering Kitchen for entertaining. Wine cellar w/bar. Large Mudroom. GalleryHall. Upstairs Master Suite is matchless in design & function. 4 guest suites, Exercise room, & playroom w/laundry on 2nd floor. LL has finished workroom w/storage. Mother-in-law apt w/ extra 3 car carriage house. Outdoor 3 season room w/ built in grill, FP. Power screens. Copper gutters. H windows strategically placed. Elevator. In floor radiant heat. Heated driveway in courtyard & walks. Quiet Cul-de-sac. Truly once in a lifetime opportunity! Call John Postma 616-975-5623 john@johnpostma.c

