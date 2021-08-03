Fall Crops Tour
It's almost August and time for the annual Meadowlark Extension District Fall Plot Tour. This year, instead of a look at area plots, we'll meet at 4: 1S p.m. on Thursday afternoon, August, at the Colonial Acres Event Center (8998 US 59 Hwy., Oskaloosa) for a welcome and refreshments courtesy of Taylor Insurance Services. At 4:30, we'll hear from Christopher Redmond, Kansas Mesonet Manager. He'll share information about the Kansas Mesonet, which includes a tower located on the Taylor farm south of Oskaloosa.www.atchisonglobenow.com
Comments / 0