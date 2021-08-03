Cancel
Madison, WI

Enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday because storms and the heat return later this week

By James Parish
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Can the weather in early August get any better than this? It is not too hot or humid. Plus, there’s plenty of sunshine to go around. If you can, try to get outside and enjoy the pleasant summer weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance of rain and storms will come late Thursday through Friday morning. The best chance of rain and storms this work-week will come Thursday night. More rain and storms will be possible over the weekend and into early next week. Not only will the chance for rain and storms increase later this week, but so will the heat and humidity. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

