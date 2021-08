Q: I want to follow all your advice about eating well, but it seems so expensive. Got some suggestions on how to eat healthful foods on a budget?. A: There are many ways to eat healthfully without breaking the bank. Plus, the savings are not just at the grocery store. In the long run, eating healthfully saves you a lot of money on health care costs — because the results of a diet loaded with sugar, red meat, unhealthful fat and processed or fast food is chronic disease that comes with a big price tag, financially and emotionally. So here are four steps that will help you eat well for less: