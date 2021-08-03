Cancel
Richmond, VA

Top condo units for sale in Richmond

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 4 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Richmond condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Richmond condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W33DB_0bGW8W7t00

5204 Castlewood Road, Chesterfield, 23234

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Condominium | 859 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Great location, quiet neighborhood, bring your investor!

For open house information, contact Tyler Fleming, Hometown Realty at 804-730-7195

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2122009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2hf1_0bGW8W7t00

295 Creekmore Place, Goochland, 23238

3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,990 | Condominium | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Creekmore Place Custom Built By LeGault Homes Luxury Villa Condos conveniently located in Goochland County. Perfectly Lovely 2018 square feet with first floor living. Many Included features: Hardwood, Granite, 42" Cabinets, Partial Brick, Stone and Vinyl Maintenance Free, 1st floor living, Pella Windows, Tile Baths, Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Vanities, Large Kitchen Island, Fireplace, Tankless Water Heater, Recess Lights, 8 total Cable/Data or Phone Prewires, Ceiling Fan Prewires, Delta Bath Fixtures, Crown Molding, Elongated Toliets,

For open house information, contact Melissa Yeary, Central Virginia Realty Inc at 804-475-4240

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2103600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtNCT_0bGW8W7t00

603 North Allen Avenue, Richmond, 23220

1 Bed 1 Bath | $153,000 | Condominium | 502 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Located in the heart of the Fan District, just off Monument Avenue, this conveniently located condo is close to restaurants, VCU, Whole Foods, nightlife and much more. The 2nd level gives you great views of Monument Avenue. Sit on the porch and watch the 10K, Christmas Parade, Easter Parade or just enjoy watching! With hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings, the updated charm is throughout. Whether this becomes your first home or a crash pad, the location can not be beat. The open condo has SS appliances, granite counters, a newer washer/dryer with exterior vent. The owner has paid the assessment for the new roof.

For open house information, contact Kim Condyles, Shaheen Ruth Martin & Fonville at 804-288-2100

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2118304)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Rf0Q_0bGW8W7t00

3514 Bohannon Drive, Glen Allen, 23060

3 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Condominium | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Worry-Free living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Carriage Home in CrossRidge has it all. This home has been well maintained and updated -NEW HVAC in 2020, NEW refrigerator, NEW microwave, NEW dishwasher, NEWER hot water heater, NEW Anderson windows in Primary bedroom. Included is hardwood floors throughout the main living area including the kitchen and powder room. Hunter Douglas blinds in most windows. The kitchen includes a large island, Corian counters, NEW faucet, pull-out drawers, and more. The kitchen shares a 3-sided fireplace with the family room. The family room offers a 2-story ceiling and recessed can lights plus a stained glass accenting the foyer window. A large florida room includes a cathedral ceiling and tile floors. The primary bedroom offers crown molding and a beautiful en-suite with a jetted tub, large ceramic shower, tile floors, double bowl vanity w/drawers and a walk-in closet. Dining room includes a tray ceiling and crown molding. Upstairs includes 2 large bedrooms, one having direct access to the large bath w/ a double bowl vanity. Come check out CrossRidges indoor and outdoor pools, large club space, wonderful fitness studio and a gated entry.

For open house information, contact Rick Perkins, RE/MAX Commonwealth at 804-288-5000

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2116081)

