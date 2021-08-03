Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield-curious? These homes are on the market

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 4 days ago

(Bakersfield, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bakersfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

805 Calcutta Drive, Bakersfield, 93307

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,473 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Amazing and beautiful house, with 1,473 sq ft and a lot size of 7,197 sq ft. Formal living room with rock fireplace, large dining room, big kitchen with island, tons of storage, indoor laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, covered patio and huge back yard, attached 2 car garage, tile roof, fully fenced front yard. Recently painted inside and outside. Hurry it won't last!

For open house information, contact Maria Benitez, Realty ONE Group Strong at 661-663-3600

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202108174)

2908 N Half Moon Drive, Bakersfield, 93309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Handy man's dream, bring your ideas, tools and get this one ready for you to live in. Newer roof, Solar is owned and will be paid off by seller in escrow. Corner Lot, close to schools, shopping and transportation.

For open house information, contact Roger Herrick, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202108123)

4401 Alexander Street, Bakersfield, 93307

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Property has lots of potential. Near schools and shopping center I will have more pictures later this week with better description.

For open house information, contact JAMES TILLMAN, REALTY ONE GROUP WEST at 909-694-0160

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-IV21047871)

605 Fairview Road, Bakersfield, 93307

3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Charming Home in Excellent area of Bakersfield. Welcome to this spacious home, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, featuring a cozy brick fireplace, situated in a quiet and desirable neighborhood of Bakersfield. Manicured front and back yard perfect for enjoying with family. Includes spacious car garage. Parking also available in the front driveway. Located within walking distance from the local school, also close driving distance to public parks, recreation facilities, public safety departments, shopping centers, restaurants and so much more.

For open house information, contact ROSA VASQUEZ, COLDWELL BANKER TOWN & COUNTRY at 909-621-6761

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21132018)

See more property details

Comments / 1

