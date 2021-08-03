Cancel
Rochester, NY

Homes for sale in Rochester: New listings

Rochester News Flash
 4 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Rochester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JuK3_0bGW8UMR00

31 Shrubbery Lane, Rochester, 14624

3 Beds 2 Baths | $173,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Spacious and gorgeous raised ranch with updated kitchen and baths, gleaming hardwoods, tasteful luxury vinyl tile, bright and airy with lots of amenities. Bonus room in the basement could be 4th bedroom, large deck overlooking huge back yard, great for cookouts and entertaining. Offers reviewed on 7/25/21 at 5 PM.

For open house information, contact Robert J. Piazza, Northern Star Realty at 585-392-8222

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1353669)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpbfB_0bGW8UMR00

140 Clover Hills Drive, Rochester, 14618

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,333 Square Feet | Built in 1945

BRIGHTON SCHOOLS! One of the most desirable streets in Brighton, Clover Hills Drive! Close to all amenities. Wonderful private tree lined, 3 bdrm ranch/cape. 2 bdrms and full new baths with deep jetted heated tub, powder rm. down and Master suite with walk-in closet /full bath up .1st floor laundry. Freshly painted interior, recessed lighting throughout. The gas fireplaced family room has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, wall of built in storage, entertainment center, beautiful glass French-door access to the deck and a flower adorned pergola. Cozy desk nook under stairs with extra storage. Spacious living/dining room with hardwoods, a wood burning fireplace, entire wall of glass doors that opens to the deck. Eat in kitch with SS appliances, breakfast bar, gas stove. Brand new paver walkway to double entrance. All new professional landscaping new grass seed planted front and back. Amazing deep lot, rarely seen in Brighton has recently graded private, flat and spacious backyard. Custom greenhouse has gas, back up furnace, hot/cold water. 50K cost. Huge partially fin bsmt. Walk up attic with expansion possibilities. 1st showing 7/28. Offers reviewed 8/1 @4:00. Unlimited potential.

For open house information, contact Randy H. Young, RE/MAX Realty Group at 585-248-0250

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1355101)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8xpd_0bGW8UMR00

1160 Guinevere Drive, Rochester, 14626

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to 1160 Guinevere Drive in English Oaks. Let Neufeld Custom Homes build your dream home, on this gorgeous lot. You Choose the design and we will walk with you through the entire process.

For open house information, contact Lisa C. Matthews, RE/MAX Plus at 585-623-1400

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1339407)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmnGo_0bGW8UMR00

245 Barmont Drive, Rochester, 14626

2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Come see this move in ready 2/3 bedroom ranch in a prime location close to shopping and expressways. One level living if desired with hardwood floors throughout. White kitchen cabinets & eat in area is adjacent to large living space and dining room that if converted could easily be a 3rd bedroom. 2 bedrooms, including master with two closets and main bath are down the hall. Lower level is partially finished with your own private bar! Improvements include vinyl siding, roof (15'), furnace (14'), fully fenced yard, h20 heater (13') and 1 car attached garage with mudroom. Delayed Negotiations till Friday 7/9/21 at 6pm!

For open house information, contact Mary Wenderlich, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester at 585-362-8900

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1349220)

