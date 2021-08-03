Ibex to open new customer experience delivery center in Pittsburgh, seeks 400 workers

PITTSBURGH — Washington, D.C.-based ibex, a business process outsourcing firm, announced expansion plans for the Pittsburgh region as it looks to open a new customer experience delivery center in Wilkins Township. It marks the second expansion in the region for the company, which currently maintains offices near Pittsburgh International Airport.

Ibex said it is looking for 400 new workers to fill the various roles it needs at the 33,000-square-feet of space the new center will occupy when it opens on Oct. 1 at 500 Penn Center Blvd. It operates a total of 31 of these centers across the U.S. as well as in Jamaica, Nicaragua, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal.

“We are excited to open our new site here in the greater Pittsburgh region, strengthening our commitment to the city, while bringing hundreds of diverse career opportunities to the area,” Greg Rajchel, executive vice president, commercial and client operations, ibex, said in a press release. “Since 2004, Pittsburgh has been a critical driver of the growth and success ibex is experiencing as a leader in the BPO industry and the CX partner of choice for digital-first Blue Chip and New Economy clients.”

