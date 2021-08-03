Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Check out these townhomes for sale in New Orleans

Posted by 
New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 4 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of New Orleans’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1Bu8_0bGW8KmP00

8602 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, 70123

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,150 | Townhouse | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

You can stop looking! Located in River Ridge just off Jeff. Hwy, this Beautiful 2 Bedroom with 1 1/2 Baths offers a spacious floor plan, large bedrooms, plenty of closet storage. Living Room offers plenty of room to relax. Has Washer/Dryer hookups. Small Pets considered on a case by case basis. Not approved for Section 8. Monthly income requirement is $2700.

For open house information, contact Patrick Liberto, Keller Williams - New Orleans at 504-862-0100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11771207)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dC9C_0bGW8KmP00

520 Folse, River Ridge, 70123

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200 | Townhouse | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

You can stop looking! Located in River Ridge just off Jeff. Hwy, this Beautiful 2 Bedroom with 1 1/2 Baths offers a spacious floor plan, large bedrooms, plenty of closet storage. Living Room offers plenty of room to relax. Has Washer/Dryer hookups. Small Pets considered on a case by case basis. Not approved for Section 8. Monthly income requirement is $2700.

For open house information, contact Patrick Liberto, Keller Williams - New Orleans at 504-862-0100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11692659)

