Honolulu, HI

Check out these Honolulu homes on the market

Honolulu Journal
 4 days ago

(Honolulu, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Honolulu than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

55 S Kukui Street, Honolulu, 96813

1 Bed 1 Bath | $358,000 | Condominium | 615 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Come see this partially renovated with newer paint and carpet 25th floor 1/1/1 unit in the Kukui Plaza Diamond Head Building. Enjoy the Diamond Head, city and mountain views, 24 hour security, keyed elevators, trash chute and community laundry on each floor. Covered assigned parking stall #3051. Take advantage of the onsite waterfalls, pool, BBQ grills, activity pavilion and walking through the beautifully landscaped garden. Close to markets, shops, restaurants, Chinatown and all that Downtown has to offer.

For open house information, contact Jana Tano, Locations LLC at 808-377-4642

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202114840)

1833-A Akina Street, Honolulu, 96819

2 Beds 1 Bath | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 560 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Super cozy and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with no maintenance fees located in town. Perfect starter home or investment property. Recently renovated from top to bottom, everything is new! Make an appointment today to see this home. Super easy to see!

For open house information, contact Geraldine C Supapo, Caron B Realty at 808-593-9826

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202116438)

1876 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, 96822

12 Beds 10 Baths | $3,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,129 Square Feet | Built in 2017

A gated entry opens to over 15,346 sqft lot with 2 homes built in 2017 & 2019 in highly desirable Makiki Heights near Ala Moana. The MAIN HOME is two stories: Built 2017, 10 bed/8 bath, guest suite, media room, extended Ohana and/or possible rentals on the lower level with over 5,772 sqft of interior living space. The detached front home built 2019 is a 2 bed/2bath Additional dwelling unit with over 800 sqft of interior living space. These newly built homes are tastefully designed with walls of windows and a wrap-around lanai to enjoy the stunning views. An expansive driveway that can park more than 10 vehicles with a 2 car garage and carports. Owner prepaid for 20 yrs photovoltaic contract in 2017.

For open house information, contact Angela Chang, Island, REALTORS at 808-687-8000

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202111901)

725 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, 96813

3 Beds 4 Baths | $4,600,000 | Condominium | 4,078 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Enjoy freedom in absolute luxury! Architecturally stunning, this split level, open floor concept penthouse features floor to ceiling Diamond Head, ocean, and mountain views from every room. Constructed with rare natural stone from around the world, and vaulted ceilings throughout, you will be overcome with bliss. Watch the sunrise or sunset while soaking in the tub. Entertain guests in your own boutique lounge with bar counter tops covered in vintage honey onyx. Customized circular stage kitchen design features natural quartz. 3 Bed/3.5 Bath/ 3 Parking/2 lanai. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Denise Y Takara, Locations LLC at 808-377-4642

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202109157)

Honolulu, HI
With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

