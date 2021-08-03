Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

House hunt Tulsa: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 4 days ago

(Tulsa, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tulsa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sv7lk_0bGW8FMm00

406 W 45Th Street, Sand Springs, 74063

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 931 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Super cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in quiet family friendly neighborhood. Huge fenced back yard. New roof and interior paint. New hot water tank. Beautiful park with picnic tables and splash pad just minutes away!

For open house information, contact Kaylee Ringle, C21/First Choice Realty at 918-486-2108

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2125268)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27V49e_0bGW8FMm00

2922 W 120Th Street S, Jenks, 74037

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,137 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Excellent investment. Part of the NE corner of 121st and Hwy 75. Zoned AG & approved for medium commercial in the 2015-2025 Jenks comprehensive plan. 2.3+ acres. Home is rented providing immediate income. Business development site. Acreage is $5.34 SF best value on this corner

For open house information, contact Tracy Ellis, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2125455)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2rQa_0bGW8FMm00

9336 S 85Th Ave, Other Ok, 74133

4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This gorgeous four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is in the Jenks school district. This home boasts two living rooms, a formal dining, an eat in kitchen, and an above ground pool. You will love to cook in this open kitchen with faux butcher block counters, and stainless steel vent hood. You will safe with a security system that has window and door sensors and three alarm panels; and a nest doorbell camera and key less front entry. You can set your programmable thermostats from your phone. Pictures coming soon

For open house information, contact Chanda Price, O'Neal Real Estate- Fort Smith at 479-242-4609

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1047011)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSJNH_0bGW8FMm00

6002 S Atlanta Court, Tulsa, 74105

2 Beds 3 Baths | $228,500 | Condominium | 2,111 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Wonderful spacious 2/2.5 w/brand new deck overlooking water, next to pool/clubhouse. Beautifully updated lg kit w/great light & appliances. Wet bar in liv room w/granite tops. High ceils & FP. Updated powder bth w/granite. Large master w/vaulted ceilings, updated master bth, private balcony. Off master is a sitting area w/second FP. 2nd br has own bth & huge storage closet. Brand new carpeting throughout. 2 car grg. Move right in! Easy to show by appt. $1,130 Yearly comprehensive insurance due June 1st.

For open house information, contact Martha Thomas, Walter & Associates, Inc. at 918-743-2001

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2119189)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
296
Followers
313
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Picnic Tables#Water Tank#Open Kitchen#C21 First Choice Realty#Ne#Zoned Ag#Acreage#Lg#High Ceils Fp#Bth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy