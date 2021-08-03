House hunt Tulsa: See what’s on the market now

(Tulsa, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tulsa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

406 W 45Th Street, Sand Springs, 74063 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 931 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Super cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in quiet family friendly neighborhood. Huge fenced back yard. New roof and interior paint. New hot water tank. Beautiful park with picnic tables and splash pad just minutes away!

2922 W 120Th Street S, Jenks, 74037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,137 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Excellent investment. Part of the NE corner of 121st and Hwy 75. Zoned AG & approved for medium commercial in the 2015-2025 Jenks comprehensive plan. 2.3+ acres. Home is rented providing immediate income. Business development site. Acreage is $5.34 SF best value on this corner

9336 S 85Th Ave, Other Ok, 74133 4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This gorgeous four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is in the Jenks school district. This home boasts two living rooms, a formal dining, an eat in kitchen, and an above ground pool. You will love to cook in this open kitchen with faux butcher block counters, and stainless steel vent hood. You will safe with a security system that has window and door sensors and three alarm panels; and a nest doorbell camera and key less front entry. You can set your programmable thermostats from your phone. Pictures coming soon

6002 S Atlanta Court, Tulsa, 74105 2 Beds 3 Baths | $228,500 | Condominium | 2,111 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Wonderful spacious 2/2.5 w/brand new deck overlooking water, next to pool/clubhouse. Beautifully updated lg kit w/great light & appliances. Wet bar in liv room w/granite tops. High ceils & FP. Updated powder bth w/granite. Large master w/vaulted ceilings, updated master bth, private balcony. Off master is a sitting area w/second FP. 2nd br has own bth & huge storage closet. Brand new carpeting throughout. 2 car grg. Move right in! Easy to show by appt. $1,130 Yearly comprehensive insurance due June 1st.

